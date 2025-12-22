The Rumor About Kash Patel & His Age Gap Girlfriend That Further Soured His Reputation

If his reputation wasn't already on the line, Kash Patel was also scrutinized for using the FBI's jets to ensure that he was an attentive boyfriend. Democrats began looking into Patel's air travel on the government-issued transportation in early 2025, after it was discovered that the FBI head was frequently flying to visit Alexis Wilkins. In December, Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee commenced their investigation into the miles he logged in the sky, arguing in a letter obtained by CBS News detailing his October 2025 flights to Pennsylvania with Wilkins, "Your 'date night' had no apparent connections to your official duties." But Patel asserted that the speculation about his abuse of taxpayer-funded resources wasn't true.

During Patel and Wilkins' December 2025 appearance on "The Katie Miller Podcast," Patel addressed the concern that he was wasting funds on rendezvous with his girlfriend. "It's ironic that they're saying, 'Oh, you're going on vacation,' or, 'You're going to see your girlfriend perform.' And if I was actually abusing it, I would go see every one of her shows. I think I get to like 15 percent." Wilkins chimed in, saying that she is the one who does most of the traveling to see Patel in Washington. According to the U.S. Government Accountability Office, FBI directors are required to travel on government aircraft, but need to refund the government for personal travel, which Patel claimed he did on Katie Miller's podcast.