Whatever Happened To Brick From The Middle?

In 2009, ABC introduced us to one of TV's greatest Indiana-native families with "The Middle." With names like Patricia Heaton, who was coming off the success she'd seen as part of the cast of "Everybody Loves Raymond," as well as "Scrubs" actor Neil Flynn, the ABC original was bound for similar success. Various cast members from "The Middle" rose to stardom, too, like Eden Sher, who played the bright-eyed Sue Heck, and Charlie McDermont, who played the himbo older brother Axl Heck. None was as prominent, however, as Brick Heck's growth, the awkward younger sibling of the Heck family.

Played by Atticus Shaffer, he was the only actor who remained after the originally unsuccessful 2007 pilot. From there, Shaffer sustained a stunning transformation as one of the show's more memorable characters. This followed him well beyond "The Middle," as he remained a relatively busy child actor throughout his nine-season gig. Once the show ended in 2018, Shaffer continued to enjoy similar success, albeit away from the public eye. While this may have caused his "The Middle" fans to wonder about his whereabouts, Shaffer is far from removed from his prior life as an on-screen actor. From voice-acting gigs to a career as a content creator, the 27-year-old is still quite active as a creative.