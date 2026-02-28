Side-By-Side Photos Of Vanessa & Kai Trump Will Have You Seeing Double

You know what they say about apples and trees. When it comes to the MAGA world, few things are more important than family values and how well they are carried from generation to generation. As Kai Trump grows older, we get to see that the young girl is looking more and more like her mother, and you can't help but wonder if she will be a copy of Vanessa Trump when she becomes a full-grown woman.

The similarities between mother and daughter become even more obvious when you put their photos side by side. The most glaring difference between them is that while Vanessa has arched eyebrows, Kai's are more of a straight line — but that could change as she gets older. Their noses are pretty much identical, and even their teeth are similar. If one day Kai Trump decides to go full blonde like her mother, they will become even more alike.

Dimitrios Kambouris & Kevin Dietsch/Getty

Of course, there are two versions of Vanessa Trump we have to consider when comparing the woman to her daughter. Before her Mar-a-Lago face transformation, the woman had a plumper face and an overall look that made her seem a bit younger. After the procedures, though, Vanessa's look distanced itself from Kai's, and the similarities became less pronounced.