Side-By-Side Photos Of Vanessa & Kai Trump Will Have You Seeing Double
You know what they say about apples and trees. When it comes to the MAGA world, few things are more important than family values and how well they are carried from generation to generation. As Kai Trump grows older, we get to see that the young girl is looking more and more like her mother, and you can't help but wonder if she will be a copy of Vanessa Trump when she becomes a full-grown woman.
The similarities between mother and daughter become even more obvious when you put their photos side by side. The most glaring difference between them is that while Vanessa has arched eyebrows, Kai's are more of a straight line — but that could change as she gets older. Their noses are pretty much identical, and even their teeth are similar. If one day Kai Trump decides to go full blonde like her mother, they will become even more alike.
Of course, there are two versions of Vanessa Trump we have to consider when comparing the woman to her daughter. Before her Mar-a-Lago face transformation, the woman had a plumper face and an overall look that made her seem a bit younger. After the procedures, though, Vanessa's look distanced itself from Kai's, and the similarities became less pronounced.
Vanessa and Kai Trump are identical in other ways
Additionally, we can't forget that Vanessa Trump lived through modeling days, and there are plenty of pics of her in her early 20s that underscore that Kai is pretty much a carbon copy of her mother when she was a couple of decades younger. And chances are that the similarities aren't limited to their looks.
Before and after she was married to Donald Trump Jr., Vanessa Trump didn't actively participate in politics, only showing up to rallies and political events to demonstrate family support. Kai seems to be following a similar path. During a participation on the Logan Paul's podcast "Impaulsive," Kai was adamant about her plans. She stated (per USA Today): "To be honest with you, I stay out of politics completely. I would never run, I don't want anything to do with politics. I feel like politics is such a dangerous thing, and I think if both sides met in the middle, everyone would be so much more happier."
If her affinity for golf is any indication, Kai Trump might go in a different direction altogether. She's shown an incredible disposition for the sport, and it very well looks like it is a career that she could dedicate herself to. If the Trump heir decides to go on a totally different path than the rest of her family, it suggests that, like her mother, the girl also has the liberty to make her own choices and not think of how it would impact the image of her grandfather.