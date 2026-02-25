Politicians Who Snubbed Donald Trump's State Of The Union Address

Texas Rep. Al Green took a big swing at Donald Trump's ego during his 2025 address to Congress. Green was escorted out of the venue after he refused to sit down and heckled the president, pointing his cane at him. The 2026 State of the Union address gave us serious déjà vu when Green once again made waves. This time, the congressman brought more than just his cane. As Trump basked in applause, Green walked around the room, showing Republicans a handwritten sign, which read, "Black people aren't apes," per CBS News, a clear response to the infamous AI-generated video the president posted earlier in February that depicted Former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama as primates.

Green was removed from the chamber, joining his many colleagues who forfeited attending altogether or showed up to the counter-events like the "People's State of the Union," which was held at the National Mall. Meanwhile, Trump found some time during his address to complain about the lack of applause from the Democrats present. He encouraged the audience to stand up and applaud if they agreed with the statement: "The first duty of the American government is to protect American citizens, not illegal aliens," (via Facebook).

While plenty of Republicans stood and cheered loudly, Democrats notably did not. Trump, grinning widely as he basked in the glow of their admiration, shook his head, sneering at his opponents, "You should be ashamed of yourselves for not standing up." Given the divisive leader's overblown ego, it's possible he was more peeved by the fact that only half the room was applauding rather than that the left simply didn't agree with his rhetoric.