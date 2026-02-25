The Worst-Dressed Attendees At The 2026 State Of The Union Address

On February 24, Donald Trump held his State of the Union address. After nearly two long hours, the state (or future) of America was still somewhat unclear, but at least the State of the Union's fashion was elucidated. As anyone might have guessed, there were lots of plain suits and plenty of red and blue ties. Yes, despite arriving right in the midst of awards season, this event was far stranger, bleaker, and less full of fun fashion than any red carpet. Even so, thanks to some of the most famous folks in MAGA land, there were still some outfits that had us raising an eyebrow and staying firmly seated during all those prolonged standing ovations.

When it comes to an event like this one, the dress code is pretty clear and not particularly open. Even John Fetterman wore a suit. Nonetheless, folks managed to stay within the evening's fashion limitations while also wearing something that made us cringe. There were MAGA hats and American flag accessories in abundance throughout the crowd. There were strange tie lengths, bizarre belts, and a shocking array of different ways to make a suit look bad. Let's just say, the state of style at the State of the Union left fashion fans in a state of despair.