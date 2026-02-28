Patrick Mahomes & Travis Kelce's Restaurant Legal Drama, Explained

Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are one of the greatest quarterback-tight end combinations in NFL history, winning three Super Bowls together under the guidance of Coach Andy Reid. Off the field, the pair often finds themselves in the news because of their significant others, Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift. However, they've also made headlines for another reason: they're being sued over the name of the restaurant they own together.

Patrick, Kelce, and their business partner, Noble 33, own a steakhouse restaurant in Kansas City that they named 1587 Prime, and the trademark application was submitted in December 2023. The number in the name comes from combining Patrick's number 15, that he wears for the Chiefs, with Kelce's 87. The trouble comes from the fact that there is a shoe company aimed at Asian American customers called 1587 Sneakers. They applied for the trademark of their name in October 2025, but began operations in April 2023, eight months before the 1587 Prime trademark. As of writing, 1587 Sneakers' trademark application has yet to be accepted.

This has led to a trademark infringement lawsuit from 1587 Sneakers, which gets the number in their name from the year the first Filipinos landed in the future United States. It will be a challenging case, not only because of questions over when trademarks were filed, but also because they're two different kinds of businesses. Josh Gerben, a trademark attorney with Gerben IP, told ESPN, "I think it's a tough case for the sneaker company. Trademarks can coexist in different industries. ... Given that the marks are essentially identical here, is a restaurant and a shoe company too close? Are consumers likely to be confused in thinking they are affiliated with one another?"