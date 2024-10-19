How Brittany Mahomes Really Feels About Taylor Swift Stealing The Spotlight At Chiefs Games

Taylor Swift added NFL fans to her ever-growing list of haters in 2023. Once the "Blank Space" hitmaker's high-profile relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce became public, she started attending games to cheer him on. However, her appearance greatly annoyed sports fans, who believed that the singer-songwriter was stealing the spotlight from the players, and the game itself. In fact, the Super Bowl 2024 crowd even booed Swift after she chugged a can of beer.

The pop star defended herself from football fans' unwarranted criticisms during her TIME 2023 Person of the Year interview, explaining that she wasn't aware where she would be sat during the games and had no control over how often the NFL wanted to broadcast her either. Regardless, Swift stressed that she wasn't losing any sleep over all the negativity, asserting, "I'm just there to support Travis." She continued, "I have no awareness of if I'm being shown too much and p*****g off a few dads, Brads, and Chads."

However, they weren't the only ones affected by the "Bad Blood" hitmaker's attendance because she inadvertently stole the limelight from WAGs like Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany Mahomes, too. But in February 2024, Brittany made it abundantly clear that she wasn't bothered by the Grammy winner's popularity whatsoever. She shared an Instagram Story of a Charles Barkley quote standing up for her by arguing, "If you're screaming at Taylor Swift saying she ruined [football], you're just a loser," per the New York Post. The former personal trainer added her two cents by writing simply: "Let. Them. Know."

