How Brittany Mahomes Really Feels About Taylor Swift Stealing The Spotlight At Chiefs Games
Taylor Swift added NFL fans to her ever-growing list of haters in 2023. Once the "Blank Space" hitmaker's high-profile relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce became public, she started attending games to cheer him on. However, her appearance greatly annoyed sports fans, who believed that the singer-songwriter was stealing the spotlight from the players, and the game itself. In fact, the Super Bowl 2024 crowd even booed Swift after she chugged a can of beer.
The pop star defended herself from football fans' unwarranted criticisms during her TIME 2023 Person of the Year interview, explaining that she wasn't aware where she would be sat during the games and had no control over how often the NFL wanted to broadcast her either. Regardless, Swift stressed that she wasn't losing any sleep over all the negativity, asserting, "I'm just there to support Travis." She continued, "I have no awareness of if I'm being shown too much and p*****g off a few dads, Brads, and Chads."
However, they weren't the only ones affected by the "Bad Blood" hitmaker's attendance because she inadvertently stole the limelight from WAGs like Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany Mahomes, too. But in February 2024, Brittany made it abundantly clear that she wasn't bothered by the Grammy winner's popularity whatsoever. She shared an Instagram Story of a Charles Barkley quote standing up for her by arguing, "If you're screaming at Taylor Swift saying she ruined [football], you're just a loser," per the New York Post. The former personal trainer added her two cents by writing simply: "Let. Them. Know."
Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift's friendship wasn't affected by widespread backlash
The ever-growing list of Brittany Mahomes' most controversial moments expanded considerably in August 2024 when she supposedly liked an Instagram post detailing Donald Trump's contentious plans for the country if he were to be re-elected. As the backlash intensified, many people assumed that Taylor Swift would ask Mahomes to give her friendship bracelet back, since she's an outspoken Democrat. In typical fashion, the former soccer star took to Instagram Stories to shield herself from the criticism by sharing a post from X, formerly known as Twitter, where a user wrote, "Contrary to the tone of the world today....you can disagree with someone, and still love them. You can have differing views, and still be kind," (via Glamour). Underneath it, Mahomes wrote, "Read that again!"
The first Kansas City Chiefs game of 2024 had plenty of people convinced that Swift had dumped Mahomes after the Trump scandal since they weren't spotted together at the event. But the besties swiftly (pun intended) dispelled the feud rumors when they embraced at the US Open just a few days later. This time, the "Cruel Summer" hitmaker bore the brunt of the fallout for continuing to associate with Mahomes despite her divisive political views. However, Swift made it clear that her stance hadn't changed by publicly endorsing Kamala Harris after her debate against Trump. Ultimately, the Grammy winner and Mahomes' differing political opinions and the public vitriol for their friendship didn't seem to affect them as the duo happily snapped a photo together at a Chiefs game in October.