Meet Lucille Ball And Desi Arnaz's Two Children

Getting "I Love Lucy" on the air was a struggle for Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz. CBS approached Ball about turning her hit radio show, "My Favorite Husband," into a TV series with her co-star Richard Denning, but Ball demanded that her real husband, Desi Arnaz, play her husband on the series. CBS was wary of the idea, fearing American audiences wouldn't accept an American woman being married to a Cuban man. Ball and Arnaz went on tour, proving that audiences loved seeing them together.

On July 17, 1951, just six weeks before "I Love Lucy" started filming, Lucie Désirée Arnaz was born. Lucie opened up to People about growing up with famous parents, saying, "I think from probably [from the] age of birth up through 7, they weren't home a lot." "I Love Lucy" ended in 1957 and was followed by "The Lucy-Desi Hour." That series finished in April 1960, a month after Ball filed for divorce from Desi Arnaz. Ball and Desi Arnaz went their separate ways but continued to play important roles in their children's lives.

As the child of two stars, Lucie also had a talent for performing, and she started to show off her skills at 9 years old by putting on shows in the family's garage. Wanting to support her daughter's dreams of performing, Lucille Ball had a stage built in the garage so Lucie and her friends could get a better feel for the real thing. Lucie made her television debut when she appeared on "The Lucy Show" in a number of roles. At 15, she took on the role of Kim Carter on "Here's Lucy," playing the fictional daughter of Lucy Carter, who was played by Lucille Ball.