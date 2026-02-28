The Scandal That Soured Judge Judy's Reputation Beyond Repair
Daytime television legend Judge Judy Sheindlin might have been your sanctuary during sick days, but the truth behind her CBS show, "Judge Judy," is a case too horrific for her own court. Revered for her comedic but tough personality, the program made the judge a household name and cultural icon since her show first aired in 1996. Although fans were disappointed with the news of her departure from CBS in 2021, the real reason for the cancellation was soon revealed.
After reportedly making over $440 million over the show's 25-year run, Sheindlin set her sights on a $25 million deal streaming on Amazon. While "Judy Justice" is hardly as impactful as the original, decreased cultural relevance might have less to do with switching networks and more to do with the dark legacy she left behind. There was reportedly a less-than-family-friendly work culture while the show aired on CBS; employees revealed a caseload of accusations against the "Judge Judy" showrunners.
An investigation by Business Insider published in November 2021 revealed that her long-term executive producer and director, Randy Douthit, had created a hostile work environment, racially discriminated against Black litigants, frequently drank on the job, and faced even more damning accusations of sexual assault and harassment. There had been at least three employment lawsuits filed against Douthit since 2001 for his harassment and verbal abuse of female workers, none of which led to a conviction.
Does Judge Judy practice what she preaches?
A month before the scandal broke, Judge Judy Sheindlin had boasted about her controversial producers in an interview with Deadline, stating, "I am probably the luckiest on-air personality in the history of television to have had Randy Douthit and Amy Freisleben shepherd my program for over two decades. They continuously make me look good." While the allegations wouldn't implicate Sheindlin herself, they did make her her latter point age poorly (and fast).
It's hard to imagine Sheindlin didn't have any prior knowledge of the accusations against Douthit, and her silence when probed for comment lacked the accountability she proclaims to fight for on her show. Sheindlin's philanthropic ventures have undeniably supported women in big ways, but former female employees claimed not to receive that same charity. One told Business Insider, "[Sheindlin] does not care how the show gets made. She just wants the money in her pocket, and she doesn't care how the producers are treated."
Ultimately, while the scandal might have soured her reputation beyond repair as an employer, that was not necessarily the case amongst her audience. One user on Instagram responded to Business Insider with: "Why [are] we dragging her in the mud and not the producer? Oh right. [Their] name won't get headlines." Negative IMDb reviews of "Judy Justice" also credit the absence of her longtime bailiff with their dissatisfaction, rather than her silence on the Douthit. If watching "Judge Judy" offers viewers a daily dose of justice, one would hope that principle was extended backstage.