The Scandal That Soured Judge Judy's Reputation Beyond Repair

Daytime television legend Judge Judy Sheindlin might have been your sanctuary during sick days, but the truth behind her CBS show, "Judge Judy," is a case too horrific for her own court. Revered for her comedic but tough personality, the program made the judge a household name and cultural icon since her show first aired in 1996. Although fans were disappointed with the news of her departure from CBS in 2021, the real reason for the cancellation was soon revealed.

After reportedly making over $440 million over the show's 25-year run, Sheindlin set her sights on a $25 million deal streaming on Amazon. While "Judy Justice" is hardly as impactful as the original, decreased cultural relevance might have less to do with switching networks and more to do with the dark legacy she left behind. There was reportedly a less-than-family-friendly work culture while the show aired on CBS; employees revealed a caseload of accusations against the "Judge Judy" showrunners.

An investigation by Business Insider published in November 2021 revealed that her long-term executive producer and director, Randy Douthit, had created a hostile work environment, racially discriminated against Black litigants, frequently drank on the job, and faced even more damning accusations of sexual assault and harassment. There had been at least three employment lawsuits filed against Douthit since 2001 for his harassment and verbal abuse of female workers, none of which led to a conviction.

