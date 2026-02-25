Lisa Rinna's Candid Memoir Confirms What We Suspected About Trump Family

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

From "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" to "The Traitors," Lisa Rinna knows her way around reality TV. Rinna also appeared in a franchise that has since become a part of American history: "The Apprentice." Rinna appeared on both "Celebrity Apprentice" and "Celebrity Apprentice: All-Stars." And, in her new memoir, she's dishing details about her time at Donald Trump's pre-presidential gig.

Rinna's book, "You Better Believe I'm Gonna Talk About It," just hit shelves and reveals some things about Trump, whom she calls "our current Circus Peanut in Chief." In Chapter 7, "My Advice to You: Don't Hustle the Hustlers," Rinna opened up about her time on "Celebrity Apprentice: All-Stars" in 2011. What she had to say about the series' controversial host will surprise no one who's been paying attention. "He did hit on the married Playboy playmate who had just had a baby," Rinna wrote. "'I don't know what to do!' she confided in me, 'I have a one year-old and a husband, but he keeps coming on to me.' So there you go – he was married to Melania."

Rumors have swirled about Trump acting inappropriately with Brande Roderick, former Playboy model and "Celebrity Apprentice" cast member. Roderick denied the rumors on Instagram back in 2016, writing: "While on the celebrity apprentice Mr. Trump never approached me or asked me out... My experience on The Apprentice was that of professionalism and respect."