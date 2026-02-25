Lisa Rinna's Candid Memoir Confirms What We Suspected About Trump Family
From "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" to "The Traitors," Lisa Rinna knows her way around reality TV. Rinna also appeared in a franchise that has since become a part of American history: "The Apprentice." Rinna appeared on both "Celebrity Apprentice" and "Celebrity Apprentice: All-Stars." And, in her new memoir, she's dishing details about her time at Donald Trump's pre-presidential gig.
Rinna's book, "You Better Believe I'm Gonna Talk About It," just hit shelves and reveals some things about Trump, whom she calls "our current Circus Peanut in Chief." In Chapter 7, "My Advice to You: Don't Hustle the Hustlers," Rinna opened up about her time on "Celebrity Apprentice: All-Stars" in 2011. What she had to say about the series' controversial host will surprise no one who's been paying attention. "He did hit on the married Playboy playmate who had just had a baby," Rinna wrote. "'I don't know what to do!' she confided in me, 'I have a one year-old and a husband, but he keeps coming on to me.' So there you go – he was married to Melania."
Rumors have swirled about Trump acting inappropriately with Brande Roderick, former Playboy model and "Celebrity Apprentice" cast member. Roderick denied the rumors on Instagram back in 2016, writing: "While on the celebrity apprentice Mr. Trump never approached me or asked me out... My experience on The Apprentice was that of professionalism and respect."
According to Lisa Rinna, the Trumps were just like we might imagine, but Donald was different
Interestingly, Lisa Rinna didn't just have bad things to say about Donald Trump; she shared some not-so-flattering details about his family, too. With regards to Melania Trump, Rinna said, "She came to film an episode that revolved around a random beauty product – she was a robot." And, it apparently wasn't just Melania. "So was Ivanka [Trump,]" Rinna said. "Total stepford wifes." She went on to say, "And the sons, [Donald Trump Jr.] and Eric [Trump], were just as gross as they are now."
Despite the experiences Rinna had with the Trumps during her "Celebrity Apprentice" tenure, she still expressed being surprised by the turn Donald's influence, public perception, and demeanor seemed to take in the years that followed. In spite of his alleged inappropriate behavior toward a cast member, she still couldn't have anticipated who he'd become in the future. "There were no signs back then that he'd become the monster he is today," she explained. "Trump was a great entertainer. He would come out, say his lines, do his job, and move it along."
Rinna expressed surprise at how different she perceived him years ago. "Flash forward to today, I really dislike him I think he's horrible and has ruined the world," she wrote. "I was as shocked as anybody at who he became. Maybe he's always been that way and he finally took the mask off."