Scandals That Soured Mark Wahlberg's Reputation Beyond Repair

Many folks have complicated feelings about Mark Wahlberg. The actor has a controversial past, and many have a hard time looking past it. Wahlberg had a brush with the law when he was still young. A high school dropout, he lived a life riddled with crime, dealing and using drugs, stealing, and, eventually, engaging in violent crime. And, unfortunately, Wahlberg's antics followed him to Hollywood and did damage to his reputation.

During his delinquent teenage years, Wahlberg found himself in legal trouble after he and his friends shouted racist slurs and flung rocks at Black kids, and at the age of 16, he faced a prison sentence after he got into a nasty scuffle with a Vietnamese man named Johnny Trinh, leading to an injury that Wahlberg thought left Trinh with one blind eye. Wahlberg was initially charged with attempted murder but was only convicted of assault. He served 45 days in prison.

Wahlberg told ABC News in 2006 that he never did apologize to Trinh. "I did a lot of things that I regretted, and I certainly paid for my mistakes," he admitted, adding that he changed his ways and, in turn, his life. "So I don't have a problem going to sleep at night. I feel good when I wake up in the morning," he said. (Wahlberg did finally apologize to Trinh a few years later). Trinh, meanwhile, spoke to the Daily Mail in 2014, revealing that Wahlberg wasn't the one who injured his eye. "He did hurt me, but my left eye was already gone. He was not responsible for that," Trinh disclosed, explaining that he'd lost his eye in the Vietnam War. He also said that he'd forgiven Wahlberg, and that it was "a long time ago." However, other scandals that followed show the actor's soured reputation might be beyond repair.