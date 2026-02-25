Barron Trump's New Favorite Sibling Hints Tiffany Has Been Sidelined (Again)

When it comes to how the Trump family feels about Barron Trump, it has long seemed like his relationship with big sis Tiffany Trump is the strongest out of the siblings. Interestingly, though, the normally notoriously quiet first son appeared to be uncharacteristically chatty at the State of the Union address on February 24, and it left folks wondering if he has a new fave sister.

Watch his mannerisms. Barron Trump is literally a younger version of Donald! pic.twitter.com/jhenxdG2r0 — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) February 25, 2026

When Barron shows up in public, we usually see him staring blankly as he towers over those around him. What we don't usually see is him yapping away. So, if you spotted Barron looking like he had plenty to say while awaiting the State of the Union address, you definitely weren't alone. Interestingly, it was his sister Ivanka Trump who had his attention. Tiffany was, in fact, seated with the rest of the family at the address, but it seems Barron was more interested in chatting with Ivanka. "Watch his mannerisms. Barron Trump is literally a younger version of Donald!" someone wrote on X alongside a clip of Barron at the address. It seems, though, that it's more than just his mannerisms that are reminiscent of his dad. The favoritism rumors have long-suggested that Donald shows a preference for Ivanka over Tiffany; Barron may now be the same.