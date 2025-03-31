How The Trump Family Members Feel About Barron

First on the list, of course, is Barron Trump's relationship with dad Donald, which is weird in some ways. The president was a hands-off parent when it came to mundane child-rearing tasks such as changing diapers and going on playground outings, but Donald took pride in teaching his youngest son the important things in life, as evidenced by the famous viral "Barron suitcase video." The clip from a "Larry King Show" CNN segment showed 4-year-old Barron dressed in a suit, complete with a little briefcase. (His Slovenian accent as he said, "I love my soootcase" confirmed he spent much of his time with mom Melania Trump.) Donald affectionately ordered him to be a straight-A student and avoid vices like cigarettes and alcohol. "And no tattoos," he added (per YouTube). "I don't ever want to see tattoos on you."

Advertisement

Barron opted not to get publicly involved with his father's third presidential campaign. He turned down the opportunity to be a delegate at the 2024 Republican National Convention. He did, however, help Donald in one important way. The president has said Barron pointed him toward interview opportunities with conservative podcasters, which helped him earn votes from Gen Z voters. He also frequently praises his son's intelligence and high grades.

With Barron at NYU and Donald in the White House for the next few years, they may not have much opportunity for bonding. Despite their distance, there's no indication of tension between the two.