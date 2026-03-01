There are no shortage of rumors about Sarah Ferguson, the former Duchess of York, especially since ex-Prince Andrew's arrest, which Sarah apparently didn't handle well. As the extent of her connection to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein continued to be exposed to the public, it appeared that the skeletons in Fergie's closet were marching out in tandem, systematically demolishing her once beloved public image. Amid the scandals, gossip about one of Sarah's former relationships started making the rounds. Before she married Andrew, the future royal was in a relationship with motorsports journalist Paddy McNally, who was a whopping 27 years older than her.

The two reportedly patted ways in 1985, but in 1986, the year Fergie married Andrew, she was still spending time at McNally's chalet at a Switzerland skiing resort, which was also rumored to be a cocaine den and even dubbed the "Snow Castle" by newspapers, as a result. Word has it that Sarah remained friends with McNally after she married Andrew, and before her ex-husband's arrest in February 2026, the disgraced duchess fled to Switzerland and stayed in Verbier in a chalet owned by none other than McNally.

An insider told The Sun that the resort is as good a place as any to escape public scrutiny. "Verbier may be popular but if you don't want to be seen and know how to get your head down it's easy to keep a low profile," they noted. This wasn't the first time Sarah returned either. She took her daughters, Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, to the resort in 1997.