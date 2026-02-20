Sarah Ferguson Isn't Handling Ex-Prince Andrew's Arrest Well
Since their 1986 wedding, Sarah Ferguson and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor have been through some major scandals. Still, those pale in comparison to Andrew's birthday arrest on February 19, 2026. The investigation concerned Andrew's ties with Jeffrey Epstein and the possibility of misconduct in public office. It's a complex legal charge with a four-part burden of proof, and a conviction has the risk of life imprisonment. However, Andrew hasn't been charged at this point. Later that same day, The Times reported Andrew was "released under investigation," which means he could be charged later. With no specific timetable, Andrew and his family will continue to face stress and uncertainty, and the strain is already taking a toll on Ferguson.
"She's been telling people she is really suffering with her mental health and thinks everyone is out to get her," a royal insider divulged to the Daily Mail. She has been through a lot of traumatic life events recently. In January 2024, Ferguson revealed she'd been diagnosed with melanoma just months after breast cancer surgery. By late 2025, she was looking for a new place to live after she and Andrew lost their battle to hang onto Royal Lodge.
Even though the misconduct in public office case is firmly centered around Andrew, Ferguson may have the added stress of dealing with law enforcement. "The police may have a basis for questioning Sarah Ferguson [as] she may be a relevant witness in this case," one legal professional explained to Page Six.
Ferguson's been dealing with her own Epstein-related fallout
In addition to all the anxiety surrounding Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's recent arrest, Sarah Ferguson has had to contend with the financial repercussions of her own association with Jeffrey Epstein. As more details have become public, Ferguson's had to dissolve some of her businesses, and in November 2025, one of her upcoming children's books was canceled. Her career as an author was a huge boon after her divorce, earning her millions. However, since Ferguson has been living an incredibly lavish life, she needs an outsize chunk of change to support it.
Even as her children's book was falling through, Ferguson was reportedly contemplating a lucrative memoir deal. Months later, her plans have apparently changed. "She might end up having to tell that story to the police and a judge and jury or to some other form of inquiry," a royal insider informed the Daily Mail. As other monetary opportunities fade away, some believe Ferguson might go to great lengths for cash, possibly selling Princess Diana's letters that are in her possession. Ferguson's money-making brainstorming is part of the reason she's in hot water now. Besides receiving money from Epstein, some of their email exchanges revealed that Ferguson asked him for a job and business advice.
Beyond these worries, Ferguson is likely concerned about the impact of Andrew's arrest on her daughters. For months, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have been steering clear of their parents' drama, and they're reportedly exercising extra caution as Andrew's potential legal issues have escalated.