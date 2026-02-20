Sarah Ferguson Isn't Handling Ex-Prince Andrew's Arrest Well

Since their 1986 wedding, Sarah Ferguson and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor have been through some major scandals. Still, those pale in comparison to Andrew's birthday arrest on February 19, 2026. The investigation concerned Andrew's ties with Jeffrey Epstein and the possibility of misconduct in public office. It's a complex legal charge with a four-part burden of proof, and a conviction has the risk of life imprisonment. However, Andrew hasn't been charged at this point. Later that same day, The Times reported Andrew was "released under investigation," which means he could be charged later. With no specific timetable, Andrew and his family will continue to face stress and uncertainty, and the strain is already taking a toll on Ferguson.

"She's been telling people she is really suffering with her mental health and thinks everyone is out to get her," a royal insider divulged to the Daily Mail. She has been through a lot of traumatic life events recently. In January 2024, Ferguson revealed she'd been diagnosed with melanoma just months after breast cancer surgery. By late 2025, she was looking for a new place to live after she and Andrew lost their battle to hang onto Royal Lodge.

Even though the misconduct in public office case is firmly centered around Andrew, Ferguson may have the added stress of dealing with law enforcement. "The police may have a basis for questioning Sarah Ferguson [as] she may be a relevant witness in this case," one legal professional explained to Page Six.