Photos Of Sarah Ferguson Before & After Plastic Surgery
Sarah Ferguson is known for defying royal protocol and stirring up controversy, so it shouldn't come as too much of a surprise that she's been pretty open about having had plastic surgery. While royals like Kate Middleton have also been subject to plastic surgery rumors, no speculation is needed about the work Sarah got done. The former duchess openly told the Daily Mail all about it in 2019, and photos of her before and after plastic surgery demonstrate that her doctor knew what they were doing. A 2012 snap of Sarah (left) compared to a 2014 photograph (right) shows a notable change in her appearance, with the disgraced royal looking thoroughly refreshed in the newer pic.
The formerly beloved royal copped to a thread lift in 2013, and the effects are clearly visible in the 2014 photo. Thread lifts are generally a great way to maintain a youthful appearance because they help even out loose skin that naturally forms with aging, much like a traditional facelift, minus the invasive surgery, according to the Cleveland Clinic. The former duchess' skin appears much tighter and plumper in the 2014 snap, especially between her eyes and forehead.
Sarah described the minimally invasive procedure as relatively painless, explaining, "It's like garden trellising for sweet peas. You insert the threads under the skin with a fine needle and they hold everything up." It takes a few months for the effects to show up and they can last for up to two years. The former Duchess of York also acknowledged getting laser treatments, mesotherapy (vitamin injections), and Botox. Notably, rumors swirled in 2026 that Sarah was looking to undergo more plastic surgery in an attempt to reclaim her tarnished image after she and ex-Prince Andrew were stripped of their titles.
It's unlikely Sarah Ferguson can afford any more cosmetic treatments
Sources who spoke to Radar Online in December 2025 claimed that Sarah Ferguson was determined to undergo a total body makeover, but she certainly can't afford it. The release of the Epstein files in 2026 not only showcased that the former Duchess of York had a rather questionable relationship with the convicted sex offender, but she also frequently asked him for money, according to their email correspondence. In his book, "Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York," royal biographer Andrew Lownie posited that the former duchess borrowed as much as £2 million (about $2.7 million) from Jeffrey Epstein.
This substantial sum was used to pay her debts, her rent, and another chunk was reportedly spent on shopping sprees. The once-beloved royal made headlines in 2026 when it came to light that she'd booked herself into a luxury Swiss wellness clinic amid the media storm caused by the release of the Epstein files. Paracelsus Recovery is among the most expensive clinics of its kind in the world. The former royal spent an entire month there, reportedly booking herself into the facility shortly after Christmas.
Sarah somehow managed to foot the $17,000 a day bill, with a source disclosing to the Daily Mail, "She always feels at home at Paracelsus, and knows she'll get love and attention there, as well as expert health treatment when she's feeling at her most vulnerable." Naturally, Sarah is among the royal family members who suffered the most following ex-Prince Andrew's arrest. If she did have any money left over for cosmetic surgery, we suspect she's already spent all of it on the Swiss retreat.