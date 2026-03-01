Photos Of Sarah Ferguson Before & After Plastic Surgery

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Sarah Ferguson is known for defying royal protocol and stirring up controversy, so it shouldn't come as too much of a surprise that she's been pretty open about having had plastic surgery. While royals like Kate Middleton have also been subject to plastic surgery rumors, no speculation is needed about the work Sarah got done. The former duchess openly told the Daily Mail all about it in 2019, and photos of her before and after plastic surgery demonstrate that her doctor knew what they were doing. A 2012 snap of Sarah (left) compared to a 2014 photograph (right) shows a notable change in her appearance, with the disgraced royal looking thoroughly refreshed in the newer pic.

The formerly beloved royal copped to a thread lift in 2013, and the effects are clearly visible in the 2014 photo. Thread lifts are generally a great way to maintain a youthful appearance because they help even out loose skin that naturally forms with aging, much like a traditional facelift, minus the invasive surgery, according to the Cleveland Clinic. The former duchess' skin appears much tighter and plumper in the 2014 snap, especially between her eyes and forehead.

Taylor Hill & Karwai Tang/Getty

Sarah described the minimally invasive procedure as relatively painless, explaining, "It's like garden trellising for sweet peas. You insert the threads under the skin with a fine needle and they hold everything up." It takes a few months for the effects to show up and they can last for up to two years. The former Duchess of York also acknowledged getting laser treatments, mesotherapy (vitamin injections), and Botox. Notably, rumors swirled in 2026 that Sarah was looking to undergo more plastic surgery in an attempt to reclaim her tarnished image after she and ex-Prince Andrew were stripped of their titles.