Before And After Pics Of Matt Rife Make His Face Tune-Up Undeniable

Comedian Matt Rife has weathered his fair share of cringey and controversial moments, but the one topic that continues to come up, and the one joke people are telling about the comedian consistently — despite the heartbreakingly sad facts that comprise Matt Rife's life — is written all over his face. By that, of course, we mean the hot topic of cosmetic tune-ups, and the audience's nagging suspicion that, as far as Rife is concerned, puberty wasn't working alone. You see, the Netflix star denies having had any work done beyond his veneers, but the internet still reckons his glow-up is just too radical to chalk up to the simple biological reality of growing up. So much so that when you look at side by side photos of Rife's jawline, it doesn't just look sharper; it looks photoshopped. And that's only one item on the list of suspected procedures.

Leon Bennett & Gary Gershoff/Getty

The most obvious change is his jaw, and that sculpted angle could probably win some sort of geometry award if Rife didn't just use it to crack jokes and do crowd work on stage. But the next thing you'll notice are the teeth, and Rife has been pretty candid about that part. "The only thing I've had done is my teeth. I got veneers, obviously, because my teeth were f***ed when I was a kid," he explained on the "Cancelled with Tana Mongeau and Brook Schofield" podcast. Even so, several experts have pointed out that Matt Rife's complete transformation could hint at procedures like jaw fillers, chin implants, and even the notorious buccal fat removal. But the comedian remains insistent that biology, and only biology, is responsible for these big changes.