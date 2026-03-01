The Stunning Transformation Of JFK's Daughter Caroline Kennedy

When Caroline Kennedy was born on November 27, 1957, her father, John F. Kennedy, still had not become president. However, that did not mean that Caroline's family was not already famous. Her grandfather, Joe Kennedy, had served as the U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom during World War II. Her late aunt, Kathleen Kennedy, had been the Marchioness of Hartington before joining the ranks of Kennedy women who died young. This meant that by the time Caroline came into the world, the Kennedy crew was already known for starring on the society pages of the newspapers.

Caroline's mother, born Jacqueline Bouvier, arguably hailed from an even more illustrious family than the Kennedys. Her parents, John and Janet Bouvier, were considered true high society New Yorkers, with her father making his fortune on Wall Street and her mother a popular socialite. This meant that Jackie had all the tools to make Caroline into a young lady of high standing. She made sure that Caroline would know how to ride horses, play the piano, and go sailing. Tennis was also a part of her life — although Caroline admitted that she wasn't particularly good at it.

Jackie also ensured that her daughter would be chaperoned at all times. As one of Caroline's contemporaries told the New York Times in 1970, "I don't know if it's true or not, but once she went to a slumber party and her nurse had to come along. I don't think I would like her life."