The Stunning Transformation Of JFK's Daughter Caroline Kennedy
Caroline Kennedy is one of the most famous women in the United States. As the daughter of the iconic President John F. Kennedy and Jackie Kennedy, Caroline grew up with a whole lot of privilege. The flip side of that, however, was that Caroline also had a lot to live up to. As noted by Time, "If it was hard to be the son of J.F.K., imagine how hard it is to be the daughter of the valiant widow." Although it would have been easy for Caroline to end up lost in her famous mother's shadow, she made an effort to carve out her own path.
In the years that followed her idyllic childhood in the White House, Caroline was haunted by the death of her father and the fame of her mother. The press and public showed great interest in her life, with thousands of uninvited guests showing up at her wedding. Despite these challenges, Caroline did her best to fight for a private life whenever she could. Then, as she got older, Caroline took on more prominent public roles to serve the country that she loved.
Caroline Kennedy was born to elite parents
When Caroline Kennedy was born on November 27, 1957, her father, John F. Kennedy, still had not become president. However, that did not mean that Caroline's family was not already famous. Her grandfather, Joe Kennedy, had served as the U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom during World War II. Her late aunt, Kathleen Kennedy, had been the Marchioness of Hartington before joining the ranks of Kennedy women who died young. This meant that by the time Caroline came into the world, the Kennedy crew was already known for starring on the society pages of the newspapers.
Caroline's mother, born Jacqueline Bouvier, arguably hailed from an even more illustrious family than the Kennedys. Her parents, John and Janet Bouvier, were considered true high society New Yorkers, with her father making his fortune on Wall Street and her mother a popular socialite. This meant that Jackie had all the tools to make Caroline into a young lady of high standing. She made sure that Caroline would know how to ride horses, play the piano, and go sailing. Tennis was also a part of her life — although Caroline admitted that she wasn't particularly good at it.
Jackie also ensured that her daughter would be chaperoned at all times. As one of Caroline's contemporaries told the New York Times in 1970, "I don't know if it's true or not, but once she went to a slumber party and her nurse had to come along. I don't think I would like her life."
Caroline Kennedy spent her early years at the White House
Caroline Kennedy's father, John F. Kennedy, won his bid to become president of the United States in the 1960 elections. When he took his oath of office in 1961, Caroline was not present — yet her life changed forever. Caroline moved into the White House and began her schooling. Her mother, Jackie Kennedy, arranged for her to take special kindergarten classes in the White House's solarium. Approximately 20 other children took part in the lessons, although the presidential residence was often full of distractions. JFK liked to burst in on classes to greet the kids. As Jackie would recall in audio tapes later published by ABC News, "He'd always come out in the garden during their recess in the morning and clap his hands, and all the little things from school would come running."
JFK's enthusiastic visits aside, the White House was still a paradise for the young Caroline. She was allowed to keep tons of adorable animals at the residence. The Kennedy family famously kept ponies at the White House so that Caroline and John could learn how to ride. They also had dogs, cats, hamsters, and even a canary. Interestingly, as statesmen from around the world learned of Caroline and John's shared passion for pets, they began to receive them as gifts. The then-Irish president, Éamon de Valera, even gave Caroline's brother a Connemara pony called Leprechaun, adding to the family's fun.
She lost her father, JFK, in a tragic assassination
It's no secret that tragedies surround the Kennedy family — a fact that Caroline Kennedy discovered at a young age. On November 22, 1963 — just days before her sixth birthday — Caroline lost her father, President John F. Kennedy, in a tragic assassination. For a young child, this loss was difficult to face. As Caroline's uncle, Bobby Kennedy, would admit just two years later, it was challenging for even the toughest of adults to face the little Caroline after everything that she'd been through. "Every time I look at her, I want to go to someplace and cry," Bobby said, according to biographer Christopher Andersen's book, "Sweet Caroline: Last Child of Camelot" (via CBS News).
Although Caroline did certainly struggle in the wake of her father's death, she learned how to cope with the loss. Per the aforementioned biography, Caroline felt that it was important to let her father's memory live on through her. "I've come to believe more strongly than ever that after they die, people live on through those who love them," she reportedly said.
Fascinatingly, Caroline expressed this very sentiment in a 2017 video that she recorded for the John F. Kennedy Foundation. "I've thought about him and missed him every day of my life," she confessed, before adding, "But growing up without him was made easier thanks to all the people who kept him in their hearts." Caroline decided not to let her dad's memory die.
She tried avoiding the spotlight
Just because Caroline Kennedy decided to keep her father's memory alive does not mean that she embraced her status as a former first daughter from a young age. In the years following JFK's assassination, Caroline tried to remain low-key. She opposed the idea of becoming a debutante and dreamed of joining the Peace Corps. Per the New York Times, she even told one of her friends, "I don't think of myself as famous," noting that the paparazzi mostly trailed her when she was out with Jackie Kennedy. She added, "I just don't think of what it'll be like when I'm older."
When she did grow older, Caroline was initially reluctant to take on too large a public persona. In comparison, her brother, John, had a natural inclination for the spotlight. Caroline and John also had two totally different approaches to politics. While John spoke at the 1988 Democratic National Convention (DNC), Caroline shocked the world by turning down the chance to become the DNC chair just four years later. That's not to say that Caroline failed to stay informed. She graduated from Columbia Law School in 1988 — proof of her interest in American affairs.
Caroline Kennedy married Edwin Schlossberg in a private wedding
On July 19, 1986, Caroline Kennedy married the designer, Edwin Schlossberg. Never one to intentionally attract large crowds, Caroline opted to hold a small private ceremony at a Catholic church located near her family's famous summer compound on Cape Cod. She did her best to keep things simple. Like many brides of the era, Caroline registered at Bloomingdale's, and the items that she requested were pricey but not alarmingly so. Her grandmother, Rose Kennedy, hosted the reception at the family compound, and the menu included low-key fare like roast chicken, pea soup, and cake served with vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry ice cream.
While a woman of Caroline's fame might have been expected to share some words with the public, she deliberately chose not to speak to the press about her wedding. Her mother, Jackie Kennedy — then technically Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis – also stressed the family's desire for privacy. The goal was clearly for Caroline and Schlossberg's nuptials to remain a quiet affair, with journalists barred from the event.
That being said, given the Kennedy family's fame, it was impossible to prevent the public from demonstrating interest in Caroline's nuptials. A shocking 2,000 people crowded the church on Caroline's special day, cheering the former first daughter on from the streets. Security for the event was, therefore, extremely high. And, Caroline ultimately wasn't able to experience the intimate wedding of her dreams.
JFK's daughter had children of her own
Within years of tying the knot, Caroline Kennedy and Edwin Schlossberg decided to expand their family. In 1988, they welcomed a daughter — JFK's oldest grandchild, Rose Kennedy Schlossberg. Two years later, a second daughter, Tatiana Kennedy Schlossberg, joined the family. Caroline's youngest child, Jack Kennedy Schlossberg, completed the brood in 1993.
Although all three of the children carried the Kennedy name, Caroline tried her best to keep them away from the cameras. She raised them in New York City, where they were known to frolic in Central Park and focus on their schooling. Both Rose and Tatiana attended the all-girls Brearley School, with the latter also attending the Trinity School, while Jack was the valedictorian of the all-boys Collegiate School.
Just because the Schlossberg children were raised away from the spotlight, however, does not mean that Caroline failed to prepare them for the wider world. JFK's daughter was sure to expose her own kids to themes like politics and history. As Tatiana would later tell Vanity Fair, "My grandparents, both of them, from what I understand, because I didn't really know them, loved history and reading about history. And that's kind of how I've connected with them, by studying them and their time." Indeed, Caroline has tried to keep her parents' memory alive for her kids. "I feel so fortunate to have had such great role models, and I hope that I have been able to pass some of the lessons they taught me on to my children," Caroline explained per the Washington Post.
Caroline's brother, John F. Kennedy Jr., died in a plane crash
Throughout her adult life, Caroline Kennedy relied heavily on her famous brother, John F. Kennedy Jr., for emotional support. John was one of the only people in the world who could fathom all that Caroline had been through, particularly growing up in the White House and losing her father in such a public way. This sense of care and understanding was certainly a two-way street. As a Harvard Kennedy School board member who knew the brother-sister duo told Time in 1999, "They rarely made a decision without checking with the other." Jackie Kennedy was said to be proud of her children's close relationship, telling Doris Kearns Goodwin, "It's the best thing I've ever done."
Sadly, though, on July 16, 1999, John boarded a small private plane bound for Martha's Vineyard. He and his wife, Carolyn Bessette Kennedy, were planning to attend Rory Kennedy's upcoming wedding to writer Mark Bailey. John thought that he would pilot the plane for the short journey. Unfortunately, JFK's son was not instrument rated, which meant he wasn't totally qualified to fly the plane in dark conditions.
During the flight, John experienced spatial disorientation and ultimately crashed the aircraft, leading to the deaths of himself, his wife, and his wife's sister, Lauren Bessette. His death came five years after his mother, Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, passed away from non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. For Caroline, the loss of her brother was devastating. However, she kept her grief private. "What we don't know is how she dealt with those things," historian Steven M. Gillon noted in an interview with People.
Caroline Kennedy became an ambassador to Japan and Australia
Although Caroline Kennedy spent most of her life avoiding the spotlight, she maintained a strong commitment to public service. While she was busy raising her three kids in the Big Apple, Caroline dedicated her time to the issue of public education. She served nine years as the vice chair of the Fund for Public Schools in New York City. During her tenure from 2002 to 2011, Caroline raised $280 million for the cause. She also mobilized volunteers to donate their time to the school system.
In 2013, Caroline took her commitment to public service a step further and became the U.S. ambassador to Japan under President Barack Obama. During her time in Japan, Caroline helped facilitate a meaningful celebration of 70 years since the end of World War II. The event ended with two historic moments that strengthened the friendship between the U.S. and Japan — then-American President Barack Obama visited Hiroshima, Japan, and the late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visited Pearl Harbor.
Caroline's time in Japan was viewed as a sweeping success. Following four years of service, Caroline received the Japanese government's Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun award. This is the most prestigious award that a foreigner can receive in Japan and a testament to Caroline's achievements. The American government certainly recognized Caroline's knack for diplomacy, and she was appointed the U.S. ambassador to Australia under President Joe Biden from 2022 to 2024.
Caroline Kennedy spoke out against her cousin, RFK Jr.
Although Caroline Kennedy has chosen not to run for public office, she did not hesitate to get political in 2025. At the time, her cousin, RFK Jr., was nominated for the role of United States Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) — a position for which he was largely considered unqualified. In a letter to the U.S. Senate, Caroline warned the government not to confirm RFK's bid for the job. "He lacks any relevant government, financial, management, or medical experience," she wrote, according to NPR.
Caroline went on to say that she was particularly concerned about her cousin's perceived lack of morality. "I've known Bobby my whole life. We grew up together. It's no surprise that he keeps birds of prey as pets, because Bobby himself is a predator," Caroline stated. She then proceeded to describe the way that RFK Jr. "encouraged" his own family members to go "down the path of substance abuse" when he was younger.
In her view, these traits demonstrated RFK Jr.'s apparent lack of interest in health as well as his potential fascination with power. Despite Caroline's efforts, RFK Jr. was ultimately confirmed in his new role. Although he achieved his goal, RFK Jr. has become a tragic figure who lacks the support of his family.
Caroline Kennedy lost her daughter, Tatiana Schlossberg, to cancer
Although she grew up surrounded by glamor and fame, Caroline Kennedy has lived an undeniably tragic life. After suffering the loss of her father, mother, and brother, she went on to lose her daughter, Tatiana Schlossberg, as well.
In December 2025, Schlossberg died of leukemia. In her final days, Schlossberg was haunted by the knowledge that Caroline would have to face yet another loss in light of her upcoming death. "I have added a new tragedy to her life, to our family's life, and there's nothing I can do to stop it," Schlossberg lamented in a piece published in the New Yorker mere weeks before she died.
Following this tragedy, attention fell on Schlossberg's two young children — her grandchildren — Edwin Moran and Josephine Moran. Caroline had already been through the loss of a parent herself and knew how to support her grandkids in this difficult moment. Speaking about this reality to People, a friend of Caroline's explained, "Caroline has to do the same thing her mother did with her and John, in raising those kids. To make sure they remember their mom — and she has the playbook." Never one to prioritize her own suffering above helping others, Caroline seemingly showered her grandkids with love at the funeral, where she was photographed holding Josephine in her arms.