Kennedy Women Who Died Young

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The following article contains mentions of suicide.

The Kennedy family includes some of the most successful women in American history. From Caroline Kennedy — who served as ambassador to both Japan and Australia — to JFK's oldest grandchild, Rose Kennedy Schlossberg — who has blazed a trail of her own in the film world — the Kennedy dynasty has produced some very accomplished individuals. However, while they have garnered a reputation for their tremendous successes, the Kennedys have also gained notoriety for their terrible tragedies. Over the years, the political family has experienced a string of tragic losses — most famously the deaths of President John F. Kennedy and former U.S. Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy.

Sadly, the men of the Kennedy family are not the only ones to have experienced calamity. The Kennedy women have also faced their fair share of tragedies, ranging from botched lobotomies to shocking plane crashes. Several Kennedy women even died young, with JFK's beloved sister, Kick Kennedy, losing her life more than a decade before his public assassination. While Kick was the first Kennedy woman to experience the so-called "Kennedy curse," she would not be the last. Many more women from the nation's most famous political bloodline lost their lives before their time in heartbreaking circumstances.