Resurfaced Vid Of Trump In 2016 Debate Is Making His Cognitive Decline More Obvious Than Ever

There's something new pouring gasoline on Donald Trump's cognitive decline rumors. Interestingly, this time around, it's not because the controversial president just said or did something that has folks questioning his mental faculties. Instead, a reminder of what Trump sounded like a decade ago is prompting newfound concern.

Trump used to talk just like this https://t.co/aNGEkP0YsS pic.twitter.com/cp4GP2zR7p — a newsman (@a_newsman) February 25, 2026

Sometimes, the 2016 presidential election feels like it was yesterday. In reality, though, Trump's first presidential run was ten years ago. To many of us, Trump's thinking skills seemed questionable back then. Now, though, a clip of his performance in a 2016 debate is making the rounds online, and it puts how much he's changed over the years in stark contrast.

Regardless of how you interpret Trump's behavior, most of us can surely agree that there's been a major change since his first bid for the White House. Based on how folks are responding to the clip on X, formerly known as Twitter, it's clear that for many netizens, this is particularly damning evidence that the 79-year-old is not who he used to be. As one X-user put it, "It's jarring to see him so cogent and forceful after all these years of watching the decline."