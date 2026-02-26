Ben Napier Shows Off Wife Erin's Hair Transformation & HGTV Fans Made Their Thoughts Clear
Looks like there are some long locks growing around HGTV's "Home Town." And, fans of the hit HGTV series are also fans of the host's new 'do. On February 25, host Ben Napier took to social media to show some love for his wife. And, in the comment section, pretty much everyone else was doing the same thing.
HGTV's Erin Napier doesn't mess around when it comes to debunking divorce rumors about her and her hubby. This time, though, it was Ben letting the public know about his happy marriage. "Leopard print, Mello Yello, and Waffle House. She's just missing her virginia slims. What a woman," Ben wrote on Instagram alongside a pic of his wife. He also added, "Don't judge her, we haven't slept" to keep the haters at bay. Luckily for the Napiers, rather than haters, the comment section was flooded with love for the couple. Interestingly, though, it was Erin's longer-than-normal hair that got the most attention from Instagram users.
Erin Napier's new bob earned a social media standing ovation
Erin Napier has certainly had a hair transformation throughout her years in the spotlight. Even so, at this point, her super cropped blonde locks are basically her signature look. Lately, though, it's become clear that she's trying a longer mane on for size. Debuting a new hairdo can definitely be daunting — especially for someone in the public eye. If anything could encourage you to embrace a new look, however, tons of positive comments from strangers would surely help. And, Erin got just that on Ben Napier's recent photo of her.
"Erin is beautiful!" one commenter wrote. This particular word choice was echoed in many other comments, like one that said, "So beautiful!! Love the longer hair Erin!!" One commenter declared, "Looking good Erin!" Others in the comments echoed the same sentiments. That's some serious positive feedback for a hairstyle. Based on the reaction, we think this may encourage Ben to share more pics of his wife on social media. And, it will definitely encourage Erin to keep letting that mane grow.