Ben Napier Shows Off Wife Erin's Hair Transformation & HGTV Fans Made Their Thoughts Clear

Looks like there are some long locks growing around HGTV's "Home Town." And, fans of the hit HGTV series are also fans of the host's new 'do. On February 25, host Ben Napier took to social media to show some love for his wife. And, in the comment section, pretty much everyone else was doing the same thing.

HGTV's Erin Napier doesn't mess around when it comes to debunking divorce rumors about her and her hubby. This time, though, it was Ben letting the public know about his happy marriage. "Leopard print, Mello Yello, and Waffle House. She's just missing her virginia slims. What a woman," Ben wrote on Instagram alongside a pic of his wife. He also added, "Don't judge her, we haven't slept" to keep the haters at bay. Luckily for the Napiers, rather than haters, the comment section was flooded with love for the couple. Interestingly, though, it was Erin's longer-than-normal hair that got the most attention from Instagram users.