The Transformation Of Sharon Osbourne's Cheekbones Is Wild To See

Unlike many celebrities, Sharon Osbourne has been open about her plastic surgery. In a 2023 interview with The Times, the star discussed a facelift she'd undergone two years prior. Interestingly, she called it "the worst thing that I ever did." According to her, "I looked like Cyclops. I had one eye here and one eye there and my mouth was all skewwhiff, and then I had to wait for that to heal before I could go back and have it corrected." After an experience like this, it's hard to imagine Osbourne would go under the knife again. Still, from the looks of it, it seems her bad facelift wasn't her last procedure.

It certainly looks like plastic surgery was, at least to some extent, responsible for Osbourne's transformation. Still, it's not the only thing she's been open about that has affected her appearance. In 2024, she appeared on "Howie Mandel Does Stuff" and discussed her experience with Ozempic. Osbourne started taking the weight loss drug in 2022 and lost 42 pounds. When asked if the drug worked well for her, though, she said, "Yes and no." According to her, "I can't put on weight now, and I don't know what it's done to my metabolism, but I just can't seem to put any on, because I think I went too far." If these struggles have continued, it may explain why she has changed so much in a matter of years.