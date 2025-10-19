Sharon Osbourne Looks Like A Different Person In Photos Before & After Plastic Surgery
Sharon Osbourne's bestselling autobiography "Extreme" was certainly aptly named, as her life has been filled with dramatic (and sometimes life-threatening) twists and turns. While they celebrated their 43rd wedding anniversary shortly before Ozzy Osbourne's death in July 2025, Sharon's tumultuous marriage to the Black Sabbath vocalist had been tested by his affairs, with the Osbournes almost getting divorced. The TV personality also had to deal with a series of health struggles, including colon cancer and a double mastectomy. However, there's one "extreme" that haunts her to this day: the drastic transformation her face has undergone due to plastic surgery.
One of many talk show hosts who live insanely lavish lives, the "Talk" alum has spent quite a lot of dough on cosmetic procedures, though she appears to have a complicated relationship with them. Osbourne has had her face tweaked several times since her first facelift in 1987; she has also gotten Botox and filler injections, breast implants, a tummy tuck, and arm and leg lifts, among other procedures. However, she's repeatedly expressed regrets about getting her face done. In one of Osbourne's many statements about plastic surgery, she declared on a 2012 episode of "The Talk" that she would no longer go under the knife. However, she broke her own promise in 2021 when she had more surgery on her face, which she later described to The Times as "the worst thing that I ever did."
Osbourne insisted to The Times that, regardless of how drastically her appearance has changed, she still knows what she really looks like beneath all the makeup and surgeries. "When I look in the mirror, I see the real me," she said. However, it's hard for others to see the same thing, as we can barely recognize Osbourne in photographs of her before and after plastic surgery.
Sharon had naturally soft, rounded features before she went under the knife
Sharon Osbourne looked unrecognizable in a photo of her during the 1970s (above left) and a snap from her wedding to Ozzy Osbourne in Hawaii in 1982 (above right), and it's not just because of the absence of her signature dark red hair. Unlike the sharp and tight look that has become her trademark in recent years, the former music manager had a softer type of beauty when she was much younger, thanks to her full cheeks and rounded jawline. Even Ozzy is nearly unrecognizable in those throwback wedding pics.
Sharon glowed in one of her last pictures without plastic surgery
By 1987, Sharon Osbourne was busy mothering three young kids, dealing with her chaotic marriage, and managing her husband's solo career, but that's hard to tell from how radiant she looked in this photo with Ozzy Osbourne. Sporting voluminous short brown hair, pearl jewelry, and minimal makeup, she was a far cry from the glamorous, fierce, and outspoken judge we watched on "The X Factor." Osbourne underwent her first facelift sometime that year, so it's possible this was one of the last photos of her completely plastic surgery-free.
Sharon looked incredible at 48 years old
While attending a movie premiere with her husband Ozzy Osbourne in 2000, Sharon Osbourne showcased the results of not only her significant weight loss following her gastric band surgery the year prior, but also the numerous procedures she'd undergone in the previous decades. The then-48-year-old reality star's jawline was more defined, and, except for some barely noticeable lines in the outer corners of her eyes, her skin was incredibly smooth. We can also see a hint of the Osbourne we know in her deep red outfit and layered auburn pixie haircut.
Sharon's hair and face underwent drastic transformations in the early to mid-2000s
The 2000s were a period of transformation for Sharon Osbourne. The music manager shot to television stardom and became a bestselling author. However, her transformation wasn't limited to her career. A second facelift in 2002 left Sharon looking several years younger when she appeared on "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno" that November (pictured left). She then continued to not only experiment with hairstyles but also get Botox injections and fillers on her face, based on this 2006 photo of her (pictured right).
Sharon looked 10 years younger seemingly overnight in 2012
In February 2012, Sharon Osbourne was seen immediately after getting work done when she stepped out with a visibly swollen face in Los Angeles (above left). It might have been a temporary side effect of possible dermal fillers or Botox injections, as the noticeable swelling to her forehead, cheeks, lips, and jawline was gone by the time Sharon attended another event two days later (above right). She was left with a more natural-looking effect that took at least a decade off her 60 years.
Sharon took a years-long break from plastic surgery
Rocking dark red hair and eyebrows, Sharon Osbourne let her real age show when she joined her fellow "X Factor" judges in London for the auditions of the show's 13th season in July 2016 (pictured above). When she made her appearance, it had been almost four years since she vowed on-air that she was done getting plastic surgery on her face. She'd also expressed her regrets in her 2013 autobiography "Unbreakable," writing (per CNN): "Every time you go under the knife for vanity, you are slicing off yet more of your self-worth."
Sharon's 2019 facelift gave her flawless skin — but it came with some side effects
Sharon Osbourne eventually decided she wanted another facelift, unveiling a much more youthful appearance during a September 2019 episode of "The Talk." In a clip of her big reveal, she told her co-hosts that "everything was just lifted up," resulting in smoother, tighter skin. However, Osbourne later admitted on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" that her plastic surgery had some unwanted side effects, including giving her a snarl. "[My mouth] was up on one side, and I looked like Elvis," she told Kelly Clarkson.
Sharon regretted her disastrous 2021 facelift
Sharon Osbourne went under the knife again in October 2021, but she admitted to The Times in her aforementioned 2023 interview that she hated this facelift, saying it left her looking "like Cyclops." She explained: "I had one eye here and one eye there and my mouth was all skewwhiff, and then I had to wait for that to heal before I could go back and have it corrected." It's unclear when Osbourne had her issues fixed, but photos from March (above left) and September (above right) of 2022 appeared to show these side effects.
Sharon is almost unrecognizable after multiple surgeries and her drastic weight loss
Following her disastrous facelift, Sharon Osbourne lost a massive amount of weight as a result of taking Ozempic. By September 2023, her face looked much slimmer (above left), but she was almost unrecognizable by February 2025 (above right). Sharon told The Daily Mail in May 2025 that she "couldn't have much more facial surgery" after Ozempic left her unable to gain weight in her face, but added that she was "now satisfied" with her appearance. "This is me. It's finally time to leave well alone," said Sharon.