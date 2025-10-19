Sharon Osbourne Looks Like A Different Person In Photos Before & After Plastic Surgery

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Sharon Osbourne's bestselling autobiography "Extreme" was certainly aptly named, as her life has been filled with dramatic (and sometimes life-threatening) twists and turns. While they celebrated their 43rd wedding anniversary shortly before Ozzy Osbourne's death in July 2025, Sharon's tumultuous marriage to the Black Sabbath vocalist had been tested by his affairs, with the Osbournes almost getting divorced. The TV personality also had to deal with a series of health struggles, including colon cancer and a double mastectomy. However, there's one "extreme" that haunts her to this day: the drastic transformation her face has undergone due to plastic surgery.

One of many talk show hosts who live insanely lavish lives, the "Talk" alum has spent quite a lot of dough on cosmetic procedures, though she appears to have a complicated relationship with them. Osbourne has had her face tweaked several times since her first facelift in 1987; she has also gotten Botox and filler injections, breast implants, a tummy tuck, and arm and leg lifts, among other procedures. However, she's repeatedly expressed regrets about getting her face done. In one of Osbourne's many statements about plastic surgery, she declared on a 2012 episode of "The Talk" that she would no longer go under the knife. However, she broke her own promise in 2021 when she had more surgery on her face, which she later described to The Times as "the worst thing that I ever did."

Osbourne insisted to The Times that, regardless of how drastically her appearance has changed, she still knows what she really looks like beneath all the makeup and surgeries. "When I look in the mirror, I see the real me," she said. However, it's hard for others to see the same thing, as we can barely recognize Osbourne in photographs of her before and after plastic surgery.