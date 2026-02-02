Sharon Osbourne's Face Transformation At 2026 Grammys Looked More Jarring Than Ever

Sharon Osbourne wore all-black on the red carpet for the 2026 Grammy Awards, the first since the death of her husband, Ozzy Osbourne. Yet, most people weren't looking at her outfit. Instead, it was her face that had folks doing a double-take. It was difficult to even recognize the reality star with her newly altered look, and the internet is buzzing about why, exactly, she looked that way.

Brianna Bryson/Getty

It's not exactly new for Osbourne to make tweaks to her face. She looks like a different person in photos before and after surgery. This time, though, she seems to have taken things to a whole new level. Osbourne has undergone weight loss with Ozempic weight loss, leaving her looking thinner than ever. The shape of her face looked altered at the Grammys, as did the shape of her lips. It was hard to see the old Osbourne in her new face, and folks definitely took notice.

Since Osbourne seems to be a fan of cosmetic adjustments, she might not be too bothered that people are highlighting her newly sculpted face. Unfortunately, though, her look was so different that some people didn't even believe this was actually Osbourne. As one person put it on X, formerly known as Twitter, "Don't look like her, not convinced it is." If a transformation prompts that kind of reaction, it's safe to say it may have gone a bit too far.