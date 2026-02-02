Sharon Osbourne's Face Transformation At 2026 Grammys Looked More Jarring Than Ever
Sharon Osbourne wore all-black on the red carpet for the 2026 Grammy Awards, the first since the death of her husband, Ozzy Osbourne. Yet, most people weren't looking at her outfit. Instead, it was her face that had folks doing a double-take. It was difficult to even recognize the reality star with her newly altered look, and the internet is buzzing about why, exactly, she looked that way.
It's not exactly new for Osbourne to make tweaks to her face. She looks like a different person in photos before and after surgery. This time, though, she seems to have taken things to a whole new level. Osbourne has undergone weight loss with Ozempic weight loss, leaving her looking thinner than ever. The shape of her face looked altered at the Grammys, as did the shape of her lips. It was hard to see the old Osbourne in her new face, and folks definitely took notice.
Since Osbourne seems to be a fan of cosmetic adjustments, she might not be too bothered that people are highlighting her newly sculpted face. Unfortunately, though, her look was so different that some people didn't even believe this was actually Osbourne. As one person put it on X, formerly known as Twitter, "Don't look like her, not convinced it is." If a transformation prompts that kind of reaction, it's safe to say it may have gone a bit too far.
People have their own theories about Sharon Osbourne's wildly different appearance
Upon seeing Sharon Osbourne, some netizens weren't even sure who they were looking at. Others were just a bit disturbed. "Oh she looks so awful," one person commented on X regarding a photo of her on the red carpet. "She looks scary," added another. Some blamed her weight loss for the new look. One person wrote, "She looks awful. Too much ozempic. Ugh," while another opined, "The whole family is on Ozempic? So much money but won't eat," linking Osbourne's new look to her daughter Kelly Osbourne's highly talked-about "Ozempic face."
It's unclear whether Osbourne's altered appearance was wholly a result of Ozempic-related weight loss or because plastic surgery was involved, too. Unlike certain celebs, Sharon Osbourne has been open about plastic surgery in the past, even getting real about some "horrendous" procedures she's undergone. So, it certainly wouldn't come as a surprise to discover that there were nips and tucks behind Sharon's transformation. Knowing her, she might even spill the tea sometime soon.