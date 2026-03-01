The Affair Drama That Destroyed Robert De Niro's First Marriage

Legendary Hollywood actor Robert De Niro has had an interesting relationship history, to say the very least. De Niro had a long if chaotic marriage to socialite Grace Hightower, from 1997 to 2018, while the "Raging Bull" star also enjoyed a '90s romance with supermodel Naomi Campbell. More recently, De Niro became one of the oldest fathers in modern history when, at the age of 79, the Oscar winner welcomed a daughter with his much-younger girlfriend Tiffany Chen, who was about 45 years old at the time. Long before any of that, however, De Niro was married to fellow actor Diahnne Abbott, who appeared opposite him in such films as "Taxi Driver," "New York, New York," and "The King of Comedy."

But, while the two were together for over a decade, it was ultimately a rather dramatic affair that spelled the end of their union. De Niro and Abbott wed in 1976, shortly after meeting on the set of "Taxi Driver." That same year, the happy couple welcomed a son together, and De Niro legally adopted Abbott's daughter from a previous relationship. Just a short while later, though, the actor reportedly began seeing singer Helena Springs in secret.

Springs claims that she met De Niro in 1979 and the two began an affair that lasted up until about 1982, per the Associated Press. This alleged infidelity was apparently one of several things that led to De Niro and Abbott's marriage becoming strained, in addition to the "Godfather" star's rapid rise through the ranks of Hollywood. This culminated in the two finally going their separate ways in 1988. And, although De Niro's supposed illicit fling with Springs had ended well before that, it continued to haunt him for some time after the fact.