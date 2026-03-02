Sarah Palin's Most Obvious Face Tune-Ups, According To A Plastic Surgeon
Once a rising star of the GOP, Sarah Palin's fall from grace has turned her into a political pariah — but the hockey mom from Wasilla, Alaska hasn't given up. The former vice presidential candidate appeared to have been an early adopter of "Mar-a-Lago face" in 2022, which, as one of the earliest supporters of Donald Trump, showed her political instincts are as sharp as ever. But Palin may be seeing the writing on the wall; she's shifted away from the popular MAGA look and gone back to something resembling her classic conservative aesthetic. However, she may still be getting some help from doctors, as there are some obvious differences from 2011 (left) to 2024 (right).
While Palin has denied having any work done in the past, board certified plastic surgeon Dr. Raja Mohan believes there are signs that she isn't all natural, speculating that she could've had, "Botox to forehead, dermal fillers to cheeks, upper blepharoplasty, necklift, midface lift, laser resurfacing or skin treatments." Botox, dermal fillers, and laser resurfacing are all non-surgical paths that could help Palin deal with any unwanted wrinkles or sagging cheeks, both of which are common with aging. Laser resurfacing can also treat sun damage.
The upper blepharoplasty is a surgical procedure that rejuvenates the eyes by removing excess or sagging skin, fat, and muscle, and it's commonly done to improve a person's vision. The necklift includes removing excess skin and fat to get rid of the dreaded "turkey neck." A midface lift consists of repositioning fat and muscle in the face to fill out the cheeks and eyes, avoiding a hollowed out look. If Palin has gone under the knife, her plastic surgery is relatively subtle compared to other MAGA stars.
Sarah Palin was caught up in boob-gate in 2010
Rumors and theories about Sarah Palin getting plastic surgery are not new. People were already speculating that Palin was using Botox a year after she rose to fame in the 2008 election. The earliest talk started when Palin hit the rode at the end of 2009 to promote her book, "Going Rogue." At the time, Dr. Neil Sadick, Medical Advisor for Christian Dior Beauty, told Hollywood Life that, "Sarah might have had Botox around and in-between her eyes, forehead, lower third of her face, and the neck."
In June 2010, Palin faced rumors about possible breast implants head-on when the story picked up enough steam that Fox News' Greta Van Susteren asked about it (via People). Palin, who coined the term "boob-gate" herself, responded, "A report like that is about as real and truthful as reports that [my husband] Todd and I are divorcing or that I bought a place in the Hamptons or that [my son] Trig is not my own child." Palin and her husband Todd did end up divorcing, but not until 2020, a decade after the interview. Palin herself kicked off a new round of rumors just two months later when she joked on Facebook (via Allure) that she should get Botox to keep the press from questioning every facial expression she makes, saying, "if you can't move your eyebrows, your 'eye rolling' can't be misinterpreted!"