MAGA Stars That Seriously Need To Quit Plastic Surgery In 2026

When it comes to being hounded by plastic surgery rumors, many people in Donald Trump's inner circle of MAGA followers have been put on blast. The trend among Republican women (and a few men) in the administration completely transforming their appearances has even earned the nickname "Mar-A-Lago face," inspired by Trump's residence in Florida. While the famous saying goes "New year, new you," it might be time for some of these MAGA stars to go easier on becoming entirely different-looking people.

Some of the transformations have been more dramatic, leaving some political figures looking entirely different from their former selves. Other alleged procedures have been less obvious, but still recognizable to medical professionals, such as subtle nose jobs, botox injections, or lip fillers. However, as we move into the new year, these staunch MAGA supporters have a chance to start fresh and quit plastic surgery before it's too late to look like real people once again.