MAGA Stars That Seriously Need To Quit Plastic Surgery In 2026
When it comes to being hounded by plastic surgery rumors, many people in Donald Trump's inner circle of MAGA followers have been put on blast. The trend among Republican women (and a few men) in the administration completely transforming their appearances has even earned the nickname "Mar-A-Lago face," inspired by Trump's residence in Florida. While the famous saying goes "New year, new you," it might be time for some of these MAGA stars to go easier on becoming entirely different-looking people.
Some of the transformations have been more dramatic, leaving some political figures looking entirely different from their former selves. Other alleged procedures have been less obvious, but still recognizable to medical professionals, such as subtle nose jobs, botox injections, or lip fillers. However, as we move into the new year, these staunch MAGA supporters have a chance to start fresh and quit plastic surgery before it's too late to look like real people once again.
Kristi Noem needs to tone down the cosmetic work
2025 was an eventful year for Kristi Noem, to say the least. Aside from facing criticism for her "ICE Barbie" glam photoshoots and potentially endangering her job over her alleged affair with Corey Lewandowski, Noem has also become one of the go-to examples of the so-called "Mar-A-Lago face" trend. With the new year likely to be the launching point for the next chapter of her political career, Noem needs to cool it with the face-transforming touch-ups, fillers, and procedures.
Karoline Leavitt might want to ease up on the lip filler
When Karoline Leavitt first stepped into the role of White House press secretary in January 2025, she was 27 years old and made history as the youngest U.S. press secretary ever. However, you'd never know that from her jarring close-up in a stark Vanity Fair photoshoot from December 2025, which revealed what appeared to be marks from recent lip injections. Unlike many MAGA hotshots, Leavitt hasn't gone full Mar-A-Lago face just yet, and could retain her youthful vibrance if she tones things down in the coming year.
Kimberly Guilfoyle should aim for a more natural look
Kimberly Guilfoyle's rumored plastic surgery procedures have been thrust into the spotlight when she's shared throwback photos that highlight her dramatic transformation over the years. Now that her ex-fiancé Donald Trump Jr. has moved on and gotten engaged to Bettina Anderson, maybe 2026 could be the year that Guilfoyle embraces a more natural look. While living it up as the U.S. Ambassador to Greece, Guilfoyle can bask in the country's iconic scenery and use this as her "Eat, Pray, Love"-esque chance at personal growth.
Lara Trump could still save face
Lara Trump, the wife of Eric Trump, has undergone some serious changes over the past decade. The List spoke with plastic surgeon Dr. Brian Reagan in March 2025, and he weighed in on the procedures she may have undergone, based on photos from 2015, 2020, and 2025. According to Dr. Reagan, a photo from 2020 showed that Lara had "a softer, rounder facial appearance, suggesting that she may have had volume added." However, she's not yet fully committed to the full Mar-A-Lago face trend, and could hang onto her natural look if she doesn't push for any drastic procedures in 2026.
Matt Gaetz should consider fewer Botox injections
Controversial former politician turned One America News Network anchor Matt Gaetz has the distinction of being one of the only male MAGA stalwarts to seemingly embrace the Mar-A-Lago face trend. Rumors have swirled that Gaetz had cosmetic work done, including Botox to smooth out his forehead, fillers to make his cheeks fuller, and some procedure to change the shape of his jawline. Ultimately, it's given him a perpetual air-brushed look in real life. If Gaetz doesn't cut back on his plastic surgery in 2026, it'll be almost impossible to escape the comparisons to "Family Guy"'s Glenn Quagmire.
Nancy Mace's plastic surgery is obvious to some
Nancy Mace has been unable to escape plastic surgery rumors in the past few years, as many have pointed to older photos of the Republican congresswoman and noticed some striking differences. While she has not addressed the rumors, many people have suggested she's had rhinoplasty to change the shape of her nose, as well as breast augmentation surgery. Mace's critics have pointed to her alleged cosmetic tune-ups to call out her hypocrisy over her opposition to transgender rights and gender-affirming surgical procedures. If Mace wanted to give her political opponents less ammunition, she could consider backing off from undergoing cosmetic procedures over the coming year.
Ivanka Trump should lean into natural beauty
While many MAGA superstars have faced sharp criticism for supposedly undergoing dramatic and face-altering surgical procedures, Ivanka Trump has avoided this sort of drama. Although, supposedly, it's not because she hasn't gotten cosmetic surgery at all. According to numerous plastic surgeons over the years, Donald Trump's daughter has likely had subtle work done on her nose and her teeth, as well as some sort of breast augmentation surgery. However, she's also retained a natural look that could sustain her beauty for years if she makes sure to quit while she's ahead.
Laura Loomer's tuned-up face was even too much for Trump
Laura Loomer has become something of a poster child for the extensive plastic surgery used by many in the MAGA camp. However, unlike many other women who have had Donald Trump's ear in the past, Laura Loomer's allegedly tuned-up appearance actually may have led to her falling out with the mercurial president. According to a report from The Atlantic in November 2024, Trump was "disgusted to learn about the apparent extent of Loomer's facial alterations," and cut ties with her amid his re-election efforts. When even Trump thinks your plastic surgery has gone too far, that should serve as a sobering wake-up call.