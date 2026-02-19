Whatever Happened To Sarah Palin?

John McMain's relationship with Sarah Palin, and especially the fact that he selected her to be his running mate in the 2008 presidential election, made her one of the biggest stars in conservative politics. The Governor of Alaska was pulled out of relative obscurity and pushed into the spotlight, and her candid approach matched McCain's reputation for being a maverick, giving the campaign a much needed boost. With her thick Alaskan accent and quotable lines about hockey moms and pit bulls, Palin didn't fit the usual GOP mold at the time, though she would play a role in setting the table for the political party's future.

It wasn't long before family drama, political scandals, and Palin's poor performances in interviews turned her into an albatross around John McCain's neck. She eventually became a failed candidate in the state that once gave her an approval rating of 82%. Revelations about Bristol Palin, her daughter, being pregnant at 17 pushed against Palin's family values ethos, and her answers in an interview with Katie Couric were so laughable that "Saturday Night Live" used some of them verbatim. The McCain/Palin ticket came in second in a two-party race, sending McCain back to the U.S. Senate and Palin back to Alaska, where her damaged reputation and mounting legal troubles forced her to resign from public office in July of 2009. But her time in the spotlight wasn't over yet.