Sharon Osbourne Has One Of The Worst Cases Of 'Ozempic Neck' & Jarring Pics Prove It
The most extreme cases of "Ozempic face" in Hollywood seem to indicate the problem isn't that celebrities have found something that helps them lose weight, but that they don't seem to know when to stop. Side-by-side photos even reveal the shocking "Ozempic neck" effect, which perfectly illustrates what happens when skin that has taken decades to earn its real estate suddenly loses the fat underneath, giving way to a wrinkly, hollow look that is impossible to ignore. Among the long list of high-profile celebrities who look different after taking Ozempic and other weight loss drugs, a few casualties have drawn particular concern, and Sharon Osbourne is one of them.
Photos from before Osbourne started going on a GLP-1 regimen show the devastating contrast between her natural skin and the gaunt, loose aftermath that haunts her now.
Osbourne has never been one to shy away from the good doctor's clinic. Long before Ozempic and the like became mainstream, she had already been open about undergoing facelifts, breast implants, a tummy tuck, and even Botox. And when she started injecting semaglutide (aka Ozempic) in December 2022, she brought the same zealous energy to it. During an appearance on Bill Maher's "Club Random" podcast, she quipped, "I took the f****** injection that everyone takes," when asked about her transformation. What she probably didn't count on was just how much she'd change and how her future self would discover the only thing harder to lose than weight is the wish that you hadn't.
Sharon Osbourne's Ozempic weight loss went too far, and now she regrets it
Sharon Osbourne began her Ozempic journey at 142 pounds. In only a few months, she dropped to below 100, which is well below what doctors would consider a healthy weight for a woman her age and height. The unfortunate effects the drug had on her neck have also not gone unnoticed, not by her fans and certainly not by Osbourne. In November 2023, she told the Daily Mail that she regrets taking the drug. "I'm too gaunt, and I can't put any weight on. I want to because I feel I'm too skinny. I'm under 100 lbs., and I don't want to be," she said.
And it turns out, the damage runs deeper than appearances. Close friends once told RadarOnline that the drug "wrecked her metabolism and there's no going back." A paper in the Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology describes "facial volume loss, skin laxity, and body contour irregularities" as consequences of GLP-1-induced weight loss. As for the inability to regain weight, the dominant finding from the STEP 1 trial extension, published in PubMed, indicates that people who stop semaglutide regain two-thirds of the weight they lost within a year, so it's safe to say Osbourne's case doesn't fit the clinical picture.
Osbourne has found some measure of reconciliation with her body. "I'm shaping up fine. I've finally become more accepting of my body, my looks," she told The Guardian. "I'm through with the weight loss and all that cosmetic stuff." She also told the Daily Mail that though it's taken her years to reach that conclusion, "It's finally time to leave well alone."