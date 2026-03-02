Sharon Osbourne Has One Of The Worst Cases Of 'Ozempic Neck' & Jarring Pics Prove It

The most extreme cases of "Ozempic face" in Hollywood seem to indicate the problem isn't that celebrities have found something that helps them lose weight, but that they don't seem to know when to stop. Side-by-side photos even reveal the shocking "Ozempic neck" effect, which perfectly illustrates what happens when skin that has taken decades to earn its real estate suddenly loses the fat underneath, giving way to a wrinkly, hollow look that is impossible to ignore. Among the long list of high-profile celebrities who look different after taking Ozempic and other weight loss drugs, a few casualties have drawn particular concern, and Sharon Osbourne is one of them.

Photos from before Osbourne started going on a GLP-1 regimen show the devastating contrast between her natural skin and the gaunt, loose aftermath that haunts her now.

Osbourne has never been one to shy away from the good doctor's clinic. Long before Ozempic and the like became mainstream, she had already been open about undergoing facelifts, breast implants, a tummy tuck, and even Botox. And when she started injecting semaglutide (aka Ozempic) in December 2022, she brought the same zealous energy to it. During an appearance on Bill Maher's "Club Random" podcast, she quipped, "I took the f****** injection that everyone takes," when asked about her transformation. What she probably didn't count on was just how much she'd change and how her future self would discover the only thing harder to lose than weight is the wish that you hadn't.