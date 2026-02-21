Side-By-Side Photos Reveal The Most Shocking Cases Of 'Ozempic Neck' In Hollywood
One of Hollywood's oldest tricks has been to make people believe in effortless perfection. Whether it's the high-glam red carpet of movie premieres and award shows, or the meticulous editing of post-production where every frame is artificially enhanced to project that flawless quality, maintaining the illusion has always been a top priority. Of course, it was only a matter of time before the limits of reality caught up to this obsession.
With the rise of GLP-1 medications like Ozempic and Wegovy, the illusion has hit a speed bump, and audiences are finally waking up to the tricks that underpin this timeless beauty. These drugs work surprisingly well, allowing people to lose weight at speeds that weren't possible a few decades ago. Here's the catch: Biology doesn't do rush orders, and skin that has spent years stretching over fuller faces and necks with body fat doesn't simply snap back like a rubber band. This has caused many celebrities to look nearly unrecognizable after taking Ozempic, with side-by-side photos often revealing shocking cases of so-called "Ozempic face." The phenomenon has created its own cottage industry of plastic surgeons who offer makeovers to fix the damage.
Perhaps the most undesirable side effect of Ozempic or other GLP-1s is the saggy, wrinkled skin that appears around the jawline and throat when a person's skin elasticity can't quite match the speed of their weight loss. Many celebrities who have drunk from the chalice of this miracle drug are suffering from this phenomenon, and no amount of strategic makeup application can hide this dissonance in before-and-after photos.
Meghan Trainor looks like a different person
Meghan Trainor's jarring face transformation has been among the most conspicuous in recent years. The singer herself has been remarkably open about her use of Mounjaro (a drug like Ozempic), revealing in April 2025 that she and her husband, Daryl Sabara, both opted for the treatment after her second pregnancy. Trainor's weight loss is striking from head to toe, but her face is definitely more pronounced now, with a gaunt jawline and a neck that looks a bit thin for the volume it supports on top. Trainor has also discussed getting breast augmentation and a lip flip with Botox.
John Goodman's weight loss journey: risky or inspirational?
When you hear about side-by-side photos of John Goodman, the 200 pounds he lost over the past two decades reads less like an inspirational journey and more like a cautionary tale. In 2016, Goodman told ABC News that he simply stopped eating, sharing that he'd lose 60 to 70 pounds over three months but then reward himself and go back to old habits. The alternation has clearly taken its toll, though according to Dr. Giselle Prado-Wright (per Radio Online), he's also exhibiting signs of Ozempic use. It's clear to see with his thick platysmal neck bands and the hollow areas between them.
Katy Perry denies Ozempic rumors, but her face is telling a different story
When it comes to the Ozempic discourse, Katy Perry's name has come up a lot. The feverish speculation mostly has to do with the singer's appearance at the iHeartRadio Q102's Jingle Ball in a sheer dress that showed off her slim physique, but even more jarring were her face and neck, which looked gaunt, stretched, out and extra wrinkly. While many have speculated that Perry has used Ozempic, she has continued to deny it. Perry even made fun of the rumors by handing out goodie bags that included a mini-syringe with "OzempiKP" written on it on her 40th birthday in October 2024.
Harvey Fierstein is pretty candid about his weight loss drug use
Unlike other stars, Harvey Fierstein decided to cut through the rumors and just explain what he's gone through in his incredible weight loss journey. As he explained to Page Six, Fierstein lost 120 pounds using Zepbound after reaching 310 pounds during the COVID-19 pandemic. "I don't feel like I'm dieting. I feel like a normal person," he said. Fierstein's side-by-side photos show the characteristic signs, like the prominent bone structure. What's most visible, though, is the loose skin gathering at his neck and jawline. It's a trade-off that Fierstein is entirely at peace with, calling himself "a great believer" in weight loss medication.
Kathy Bates got help from Ozempic to lose 100 pounds
Before-and-after photos of Kathy Bates' Ozempic face are jarring, but the actress is willing to fight anyone who says that medication is the only reason she managed to lose a whopping 100 pounds over a seven-year period. "People say, 'Well, it was the Ozempic.' F*** you, it was the Ozempic! It took me years to do this," she told Variety. According to what she revealed on an episode of "The Drew Barrymore Show," it took her years to lose the first 80 pounds after her Type 2 diabetes diagnosis in 2017, and she only used Ozempic in the last year to lose around 15 pounds. Nonetheless, her Ozempic neck is definitely visible in the hollow area around her Adam's apple.
Sharon Osbourne regrets taking Ozempic
Sharon Osbourne and her daughter, Kelly Osbourne, have both drawn scrutiny for Ozempic use. Kelly has denied it, but Sharon has admitted to losing 42 pounds in less than one year thanks to the medication. "I was injecting myself with Ozempic and I lost three stone in four months. Too much. I now weigh seven stone and can't put on weight," she told The Guardian. Her gaunt neck, with its many thick lines, definitely attests to the drug's powerful effect. For Sharon and countless others caught in the Ozempic frenzy, the drug promised a slimmer body, but no one probably mentioned the undesirable byproducts.