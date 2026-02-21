Side-By-Side Photos Reveal The Most Shocking Cases Of 'Ozempic Neck' In Hollywood

One of Hollywood's oldest tricks has been to make people believe in effortless perfection. Whether it's the high-glam red carpet of movie premieres and award shows, or the meticulous editing of post-production where every frame is artificially enhanced to project that flawless quality, maintaining the illusion has always been a top priority. Of course, it was only a matter of time before the limits of reality caught up to this obsession.

With the rise of GLP-1 medications like Ozempic and Wegovy, the illusion has hit a speed bump, and audiences are finally waking up to the tricks that underpin this timeless beauty. These drugs work surprisingly well, allowing people to lose weight at speeds that weren't possible a few decades ago. Here's the catch: Biology doesn't do rush orders, and skin that has spent years stretching over fuller faces and necks with body fat doesn't simply snap back like a rubber band. This has caused many celebrities to look nearly unrecognizable after taking Ozempic, with side-by-side photos often revealing shocking cases of so-called "Ozempic face." The phenomenon has created its own cottage industry of plastic surgeons who offer makeovers to fix the damage.

Perhaps the most undesirable side effect of Ozempic or other GLP-1s is the saggy, wrinkled skin that appears around the jawline and throat when a person's skin elasticity can't quite match the speed of their weight loss. Many celebrities who have drunk from the chalice of this miracle drug are suffering from this phenomenon, and no amount of strategic makeup application can hide this dissonance in before-and-after photos.