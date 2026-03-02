Unfiltered Photos Of Alina Habba Prove Her Makeup Should Never Be Captured Up Close
The women in Donald Trump's inner circle often seem to abide by their own set of beauty trends. As far as bad MAGA makeup goes, Trump's worst lawyer, Alina Habba, likely doesn't come to mind as the worst of the worst. Even so, Habba has had her fair share of makeup fails. And, there are some close-up photos that prove it.
While subtler than others, Alina Habba has undergone a bit of a Mar-A-Lago face transformation since joining Trump's team. And, she's got the cakey, high-contrast makeup that seems to go so seamlessly with it. One closeup photo of Habba at the Republican National Convention in 2024, in particular, shows this makeup in all its glory. The most obvious detail of this makeup look that makes it a flop is the heavy, black eye makeup. An intense smokey eye with over-the-top false eyelashes, just like this look, is a trademark of Republican makeup. It's also clear from this up close and personal view that Habba has a lot of foundation on. Piling on high-coverage makeup like this makes Habba's makeup look all-around unnatural. And, paired with dark eye makeup, she looks like she's getting ready to star in a play, rather than get photographed up close.
Alina Habba tends to skip some typical MAGA makeup moves
There are a few reasons why Alina Habba's beauty routine likely doesn't get quite as much negative attention as that of some fellow MAGA ladies, like U.S. Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle or Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. For starters, Habba doesn't tend to pile on quite as much contouring as some other Republican makeup examples. Despite still having caked-on foundation in most cases, her lack of high-contrast contour allows her to appear less made-up from afar. Similarly, while she clearly loves a good strip lash, her falsies are short and tasteful compared to some of the lashes that pop up in MAGAland, allowing her bold lashes to fly under the radar at times.
One look at Habba is all it takes to confirm that the lawyer is on board with MAGA beauty trends. Still, until a camera lens zooms right in on her smokey eye, it's easy to guess that her makeup preferences aren't quite as egregious as others. Still, if makeup appears overly cake-y and overdone in a closeup photo, it's safe to assume that it looks even worse when you're face-to-face with her IRL. So, while her makeup may not be the most unnatural-looking example in the world of MAGA, opting for a subtler look would definitely benefit Habba.