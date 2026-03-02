Unfiltered Photos Of Alina Habba Prove Her Makeup Should Never Be Captured Up Close

The women in Donald Trump's inner circle often seem to abide by their own set of beauty trends. As far as bad MAGA makeup goes, Trump's worst lawyer, Alina Habba, likely doesn't come to mind as the worst of the worst. Even so, Habba has had her fair share of makeup fails. And, there are some close-up photos that prove it.

Andrew Harnik/Getty

While subtler than others, Alina Habba has undergone a bit of a Mar-A-Lago face transformation since joining Trump's team. And, she's got the cakey, high-contrast makeup that seems to go so seamlessly with it. One closeup photo of Habba at the Republican National Convention in 2024, in particular, shows this makeup in all its glory. The most obvious detail of this makeup look that makes it a flop is the heavy, black eye makeup. An intense smokey eye with over-the-top false eyelashes, just like this look, is a trademark of Republican makeup. It's also clear from this up close and personal view that Habba has a lot of foundation on. Piling on high-coverage makeup like this makes Habba's makeup look all-around unnatural. And, paired with dark eye makeup, she looks like she's getting ready to star in a play, rather than get photographed up close.