Alina Habba's 'Mar-A-Lago Face' Transformation Since Joining Trump's Team

Before Alina Habba was hired as Donald's lawyer in 2021, she'd been a relatively unknown lawyer. But then Habba managed to make a name for herself as one of Donald's worst lawyers. And while doing so, she seems to have gone all in on what some have started to call "Mar-a-Lago face." For women, it's a big-cheeked, big-lipped, narrow-nosed look. Kristi Noem, Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, appears to have undergone such a transformation as have Kimberly Guilfoyle and Lara Trump.

While there aren't a lot of public photos of Habba before she became Trump's attorney, in a photo that Habba shared to Instagram in 2021, we can see how she used to look. And in just four short years, Habba's appearance has clearly changed.

It could simply be a difference in how she's wearing her makeup, as we don't have any confirmation from Habba that she's undergone any cosmetic procedures. But she certainly seems fresher-faced in the old snap, and social media certainly seems to think that the changes are thanks to a cosmetic surgeon. Some think she may have had fillers around and in her lips as well as her cheeks. Others believe she's had a nose job, and many are convinced she's had Botox.