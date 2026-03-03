Photos Of Kaitlan Collins Before & After CNN Fame Show How Much She's Changed
The media circus at the White House has been increasingly bizarre since the start of President Donald Trump's second term. CNN's Kaitlan Collins has found herself in the ring more than once, going head-to-head with White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on a regular basis, and even taking verbal attacks from Trump himself. While these spats have gone viral across the political spectrum for varying reasons, Collins has undeniably had more eyes on her than ever before. Nearly a decade of appearing on television will encourage some tweaks, but the journalist's transformation is anything but unnatural.
Collins' personal style has definitely gotten an upgrade, ditching the classic 2015 side-part and high-neck patterned top. Posing alongside her father, Jeff Collins, in a birthday tribute post to Instagram, you can't help but notice how her bright and full smile has followed her all the way to the 2026 Grammy Awards. Now opting for a middle part and a much fuller brow look, Collins has embraced her natural features and learned how to enhance them. A more consistent tan, better blowout, and trusted glam squad would never hurt, but are truly emblematic of how brightly her star has managed to shine (and her salary has increased) since joining CNN. Fame can't help but look good on Collins.
Kaitlan Collins' CNN fame transcended polarizing politics
Kaitlan Collins has had a unique but specialized career trajectory when you consider her position as CNN's Chief White House Correspondent. After graduating from the University of Alabama in 2014, she started a position at The Daily Caller. It might seem strange that Collins would credit former Fox News anchor, Tucker Carlson, for kickstarting her career at CNN, but the journalist thrived as an entertainment writer for the right-wing news outlet based in Washington, D.C. Her coverage on the 2016 presidential election was evidently the perfect launch pad, sending her straight to the White House in January 2017 as The Daily Caller's correspondent.
She got the chance to appear on CNN a handful of times in early 2017 while still working for The Daily Caller. After crossing paths with Jeff Zucker, CNN's then-CEO, he helped fast-track her toward a real position at the network by April that same year. She was undoubtedly an asset for the news network for her perspective as well as her writing, coming from a non-political household and watching the Republican party change their tune on Donald Trump from the front lines. In an interview with Vanity Fair, Collins described how, "[My Daily Caller position] was helpful to me in covering Trump because it was all these Trump-ish people, people who went on to become huge Trump supporters, including Tucker, and I worked with him every day."
Evidently this profound level of understanding has helped to keep her coverage of Trump nuanced — regardless of how the president seems to perceive it. CNN fame might have upgraded Collins' appearance, but it seemingly hasn't gotten to her head.