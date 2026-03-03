Photos Of Kaitlan Collins Before & After CNN Fame Show How Much She's Changed

Kaitlan Collins has had a unique but specialized career trajectory when you consider her position as CNN's Chief White House Correspondent. After graduating from the University of Alabama in 2014, she started a position at The Daily Caller. It might seem strange that Collins would credit former Fox News anchor, Tucker Carlson, for kickstarting her career at CNN, but the journalist thrived as an entertainment writer for the right-wing news outlet based in Washington, D.C. Her coverage on the 2016 presidential election was evidently the perfect launch pad, sending her straight to the White House in January 2017 as The Daily Caller's correspondent.

She got the chance to appear on CNN a handful of times in early 2017 while still working for The Daily Caller. After crossing paths with Jeff Zucker, CNN's then-CEO, he helped fast-track her toward a real position at the network by April that same year. She was undoubtedly an asset for the news network for her perspective as well as her writing, coming from a non-political household and watching the Republican party change their tune on Donald Trump from the front lines. In an interview with Vanity Fair, Collins described how, "[My Daily Caller position] was helpful to me in covering Trump because it was all these Trump-ish people, people who went on to become huge Trump supporters, including Tucker, and I worked with him every day."

Evidently this profound level of understanding has helped to keep her coverage of Trump nuanced — regardless of how the president seems to perceive it. CNN fame might have upgraded Collins' appearance, but it seemingly hasn't gotten to her head.