Eye-Popping New Photos Of Landman's Demi Moore Set Ozempic Rumors Ablaze
Actress Demi Moore has always kept her portfolio diverse, starring in a vast catalogue of movies and TV shows alike. Her stellar performance on the Paramount + series "Landmine" since 2024 definitely hasn't gone unnoticed, but what's even harder to ignore is her recent physical transformation. While photos of the star over the years have sparked plastic surgery rumors, Moore's recent appearance with her dog, Pilaf, at Milan Fashion Week on February 27 has people thinking that "The Substance" actor is on a different sort of substance — more specifically, Ozempic.
Attending the Fall/Winter 2026 Gucci fashion show, her dramatic cheekbones appear gaunt under a massive pair of black sunglasses, and her thin frame accentuated by tight, black leather pants and a matching motorcycle jacket. Amid a plethora of Michael Jackson comparisons, the comment sections under images of Moore have been debating as to whether or not her figure can be credited to the miracle weight loss drug. One X user dubbed her "Another Ozempic victim," and another voiced concern, saying: "She doesn't look well or healthy. She's so thin 😞."
Other commenters refuted these claims, emphasizing, "She's been very skinny for years," and crediting the all-black outfit for making her physique look even slimmer. Whether or not the drastic change in appearance can be chalked up to an optical illusion or a GLP-1, there's no denying that Moore's hollow cheeks could fit in amongst the most extreme cases of Hollywood Ozempic face. Regardless of its source, the actress certainly appeared as a "Ghost" of her former self.
Demi Moore's weight wasn't the only drastic transformation on display
Aside from the Ozempic rumors, one key change to Demi Moore's appearance also left fans shocked. Rocking her signature long, black hair since the beginning of her career, we never thought we'd see the actress following the short hair rule for older women. However, fans were stunned by the revelation that it had been chopped into a blunt bob for the Gucci show.
In a press release, her stylist Dimitris Giannetos explained (via People): "I wanted to give Demi a very bold and fashion forward look for [Gucci creative director] Demna's show. It is inspired by the silhouettes of the new collection. ... It's a big change for Demi – we've never seen her like this before! She looks very cool, effortless and modern. And it highlights her personality." The look is definitely a bold departure from Moore's comfort zone, emphasizing a more cohesive transformation to the actress' overall look.
Technically, this isn't the first time Moore has ditched the long locks. She got a buzzcut for the 1991 movie "G.I. Jane." She told People it "probably was the most illuminating experience and one that deepened my appreciation for my hair!" Although she would go on to describe her long hair as the one that feels the most comfortable to her, this recent chop showcases that Moore is on a mission to reinvent herself — regardless of the rumors that might come along with it. It might be a big change, but it's far from the strangest thing the actress has ever done.