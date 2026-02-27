Eye-Popping New Photos Of Landman's Demi Moore Set Ozempic Rumors Ablaze

Actress Demi Moore has always kept her portfolio diverse, starring in a vast catalogue of movies and TV shows alike. Her stellar performance on the Paramount + series "Landmine" since 2024 definitely hasn't gone unnoticed, but what's even harder to ignore is her recent physical transformation. While photos of the star over the years have sparked plastic surgery rumors, Moore's recent appearance with her dog, Pilaf, at Milan Fashion Week on February 27 has people thinking that "The Substance" actor is on a different sort of substance — more specifically, Ozempic.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty

Attending the Fall/Winter 2026 Gucci fashion show, her dramatic cheekbones appear gaunt under a massive pair of black sunglasses, and her thin frame accentuated by tight, black leather pants and a matching motorcycle jacket. Amid a plethora of Michael Jackson comparisons, the comment sections under images of Moore have been debating as to whether or not her figure can be credited to the miracle weight loss drug. One X user dubbed her "Another Ozempic victim," and another voiced concern, saying: "She doesn't look well or healthy. She's so thin 😞."

Other commenters refuted these claims, emphasizing, "She's been very skinny for years," and crediting the all-black outfit for making her physique look even slimmer. Whether or not the drastic change in appearance can be chalked up to an optical illusion or a GLP-1, there's no denying that Moore's hollow cheeks could fit in amongst the most extreme cases of Hollywood Ozempic face. Regardless of its source, the actress certainly appeared as a "Ghost" of her former self.