The following article contains mentions of child abuse and addiction.

Since her early role on "General Hospital" in 1982, Demi Moore has been a constant presence in our living rooms, at the movie theater, and of course, the gossip columns. While she may be best known for her iconic roles throughout the '90s, her comeback with 2024's "The Substance" has again ushered her into the spotlight. This newfound attention has caused the untold truth of Moore to come out.

While a handful of controversies have surrounded the "Ghost" star over the years, many have since dissipated, thanks to Moore being open about many of her personal struggles over the years. In speaking with The Talks in November 2024, Moore shared, "I think all the roles of my career have presented me with opportunities for my own personal growth in different ways." She went on to explain how uncomfortable roles have helped her gain a "greater capacity for love within [herself] and love for others."

Though the actor's down-to-earth persona and aspirational career milestones have captured the hearts of her many fans, there are still a number of peculiarities about Moore. From the "Striptease" actor's contentious relationships to her eccentric collections and the odd design choice the internet just couldn't wrap their heads around, these are the strange things everyone ignores about Demi Moore.

