Strange Things Everyone Ignores About Demi Moore
The following article contains mentions of child abuse and addiction.
Since her early role on "General Hospital" in 1982, Demi Moore has been a constant presence in our living rooms, at the movie theater, and of course, the gossip columns. While she may be best known for her iconic roles throughout the '90s, her comeback with 2024's "The Substance" has again ushered her into the spotlight. This newfound attention has caused the untold truth of Moore to come out.
While a handful of controversies have surrounded the "Ghost" star over the years, many have since dissipated, thanks to Moore being open about many of her personal struggles over the years. In speaking with The Talks in November 2024, Moore shared, "I think all the roles of my career have presented me with opportunities for my own personal growth in different ways." She went on to explain how uncomfortable roles have helped her gain a "greater capacity for love within [herself] and love for others."
Though the actor's down-to-earth persona and aspirational career milestones have captured the hearts of her many fans, there are still a number of peculiarities about Moore. From the "Striptease" actor's contentious relationships to her eccentric collections and the odd design choice the internet just couldn't wrap their heads around, these are the strange things everyone ignores about Demi Moore.
She took her first husband's last name before they were married
Back in the '90s, Demi Moore and Bruce Willis were as synonymous as peanut butter and jelly. Despite their public divorce, they seemed to make a great couple and raised three daughters together. However, many don't know that Moore had a chaotic first marriage to musician Freddy Moore, whom she tied the knot with when she was just 18.
Today, the expectation of a wife taking her husband's surname might be considered old school. While Demi continues to go by Freddy's last name, the way she adopted it was out of the norm for the time. Before marrying Freddy in 1980, the two co-wrote a few songs together, including "It's Not a Rumour" and "Changing." It was at this point that she adopted Demi Moore as a stage name, dropping her birth name Demi Gene Guynes.
Unfortunately, Demi and Freddy's marriage was rocky from the start. In her 2019 memoir "Inside Out" Moore revealed that she'd cheated on Freddy the night before their wedding. "Instead of working on my vows, I was calling a guy I'd met on a movie set," she wrote (via People). "I snuck out of my own bachelorette party and went to his apartment." Moore explained that she rushed into marrying Freddy because she was grieving her father's death and felt powerless to cancel the ceremony and end her relationship. "But," Moore wrote, "I could sabotage it." She and Freddy split five years later.
Demi Moore kissed her underage co-star when she was 19
Despite being a well-liked actor, Demi Moore has had a fair amount of controversial moments that have plagued her. One of which was caught on film when she was 19 years old, and while it didn't create much of a stir at the time, the video has since recirculated and become headline news — primarily due to viewers' disgusted reactions. Back in the early '80s, before Demi Moore got her big break, she was a regular on "General Hospital." Her time on the show overlapped with that of Philip Tanzini, who portrayed Jeremy Hewitt.
In 1982, Moore was invited to his 15th birthday party, where she made the disturbing decision to kiss her underage co-star several times. "I love him dearly. He's one of my most favorite people," she said. Tanzini joked that he and Moore were going to tie the knot, despite the fact she was already married. "I can't wait. ... I love him because he keeps me happy," she added.
While the video had little impact on her career at the time, it resurfaced following her Golden Globes win, leaving fans speechless. "Everyone just forgetting about Demi Moore full on French kissing a kid now she's made a half decent TV show and movie?" one Twitter user shared.
If you or someone you know may be the victim of child abuse, please contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453) or contact their live chat services.
She posed nude when she was seven months pregnant
If you can believe it, women's bodies have inspired heated rhetoric since, well, the beginning of time. But back in the '90s, body shaming was still widely accepted discourse in the media, and Demi Moore oddly became the subject of controversy when she appeared on the cover of Vanity Fair in 1991. The catch? The "Mortal Thoughts" actor posed nude while she was seven months pregnant.
Despite covering her breasts with her hand in the photo and being angled in such a way that no nudity was actually visible, many found the image to be unsettling. According to an article in the Bangor News that was published shortly after Moore's belly went widespread, some found the image to be immoral or "in poor taste." The sight of a pregnant woman's body has since become less vilified, with Serena Williams posing in a similar cover shot for Vanity Fair in September 2017, but it was Moore's bravery that paved the way for this to be possible.
In September 2024, the "A Few Good Men" star spoke with Interview Magazine about the controversy. "It's not that I was entirely naive, but I never imagined it would have the impact that it did," Moore expressed. "Because I was just reflecting how I felt — that women had not had an opportunity to express themselves while pregnant."
Her relationship with Ashton Kutcher was brimming with controversy from the start
When Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher debuted as a couple in 2003, the public was shocked. Not only did they seem like an unlikely pairing, but there was a 15-year age gap between the two actors. The speculation didn't faze them, though, and Moore and Kutcher tied the knot a little over two years later. Sadly, the "Ghost" star didn't reveal the disturbing truth of their relationship until she published her memoir "Inside Out."
Moore went into great detail about her eight-year marriage to the "That '70s Show" star, including an allegation that Ashton Kutcher supposedly had an affair while married to her. In addition to their issues with monogamy, Moore was dealing with alcoholism at the time and said that Kutcher would shame her by taking photos of her while she was drunk. "It seemed like a good-natured joke at the time. But it was really just shaming," Moore wrote.
All this led to an infamous post Kutcher shared online in 2009 of a scantily-clad Moore. Though he claimed his wife was wearing a white bikini in the photo and she had consented to it being posted, Moore denied this, adding that she was actually wearing underwear in the picture.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
Demi Moore's bathroom is fully carpeted
In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, many became accustomed to working from home. This included celebrities, who had to temporarily say goodbye to their movie sets and live audiences. Many posted updates on social media about how they were adapting to this new way of working, including Demi Moore, who shared an Instagram post in July 2020 announcing the premiere of her fiction podcast, "Dirty Diana."
"Excited to finally share what I've been working on," the actor captioned the post, alongside two images of her workspace. At first glance, many noticed Moore sitting on a floral sofa in front of her laptop and microphone, and the brown carpet gave the illusion that she was in her living room. But at second glance, the toilet and bathtub in the background led users to quickly realize Moore was in fact sitting in her bathroom. "We just gonna ignore the bathroom and living room have become one," a follower commented under the post. Another added, "Why is there CARPET IN THE BATHROOM??? Ewwwwww."
Her pictures took the internet by storm, and just one week later, Moore was left defending the odd design choice while on "Late Night with Seth Meyers." She began by pointing out, "[The carpet] originally was a Bruce Willis choice. Not to put it off on him." Moore added that she actually likes the carpet, because "we also live in the mountains where it gets very cold. So ... it's actually quite good."
She loves collecting oversized objects
According to Psychology Today, about 33% to 40% of the American population has a fondness for collecting things. Whether it's stamps, coins, or autographs, many people have their thing. Demi Moore, on the other hand, has an affinity for collecting something that's a little more out there: oversized objects. In interviews, she's shown off some of her pieces, but it wasn't until she sat down with Express U.S. in September 2024 that fans got a sense of what her collection really entails.
Although the "Please Baby Please" star said she also has a stockpile of miniature items — which are more typical to collect — Moore explained, "My particular penchant is for oversized things that are real, meaning that they're exactly how they might be made in real scale, but oversized." Some of her favorite pieces include three-foot long scissors, oversized boxing gloves, and a giant clipboard. "I have a 6-foot butcher's knife, like a kitchen knife, that an artist did, and it's literally a real knife," she added. When asked what her fascination is with larger than life items, Moore explained that it's because they make her feel small.
"The idea of scale is interesting because we get very accustomed [to] 'this is the size', like a cup, and that's normal," the actor remarked. "But what is normal?" Moore concluded that, while she finds it interesting to shift her perspective with her odd collection, ultimately, "the oversized items in truth just make [her] laugh."
Demi Moore lost two teeth due to stress
Today, Demi Moore's smile is a sight to behold. Her practically perfect pearly whites catch the light just right, but back in 2017, she wound up having something of a dental mishap. While appearing as a guest on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" in June of the same year, Moore went into detail.
"I sheared off my front teeth," the star explained. While Moore expressed that she wished she could've had a tooth knocked out because she'd been doing something "cool" like skateboarding, she said that stress was actually the culprit. "I literally knocked it out. Almost like it fell out and my warranty was up," Moore joked.
Since this incident, it seems that the star has gotten some work done on her teeth. In breaking down Moore's stunning transformation, cosmetic dentist Dr. Sam Jethwa told Hello! magazine, "The key differences I can spot are the size and shape of the teeth and the color. This suggests that she has had veneers." The dental procedure has become increasingly popular in Hollywood, with many celebrities undergoing dramatic teeth transformations in recent years. Dr. Jethwa also suggested Moore had some form of "gum contouring," as her gum line is much less visible today as it was years ago.
A stranger changed her perspective on aging
Women's concerns of looking perfect and aging gracefully have long been a prominent topic, thanks to the societal standards of beauty. It's an issue that's also had an impact on celebrities, and those who have seen Demi Moore's body horror flick "The Substance" can probably see how the actor was able to relate to these deep-seated insecurities. As her character gets thrust out of the spotlight due to her age, Moore experienced something similar over two decades ago.
During a September 2024 interview with Variety, she explained, "I had more challenges, particularly in my career, in my 40s than I do now." Moore said that because she was no longer easily cast as a mother in her 30s, "no one quite knew what to do with me." Now in her 60s, she's much more confident in herself, though she does struggle at times. "Sometimes I'll look at a photo and think, 'I look old,' or whatever. But I've learned to deal with it."
What was the magic fix that helped Moore get her groove back? According to the star, it was the advice of a stranger that completely shifted her perspective on aging and her self-image. "A stranger once told me something a long time ago that's stuck with me ever since," Moore shared. "She said, 'You'll never be enough. ... But you'll start to know your worth once you put down the measuring stick."
Demi Moore has a collection of 2,000 dolls
Demi Moore has demonstrated her quirky interests a number of times, and while her collection of oversized objects is impressive, it's nothing compared to her accumulation of about 2,000 dolls. While this might elicit a creepy image of a dusty space filled with old bisque dolls wearing traditional dresses, Moore told told W Magazine, "They're not like dolly dolls. They're not even porcelain. They're one-of-a-kind, hand-sculpted."
As it turns out, it was actually Bruce Willis who kicked off her fascination with the dolls back when they were married. "I had just had a baby, and he had to leave to do press on a movie," Moore explained. "He brought this doll by the French artist Anne Mitrani back as a gift." Hundreds more followed over the years, but the star remarked that she is no longer adding to her collection.
While dolls might not be everybody's cup of tea, Moore's admiration for the pieces has a deeper meaning. "It was something that captured a sense of play or maybe gave me permission to explore a different type of emotion," she stated.
She quarantined with her ex-husband Bruce Willis
Despite finalizing their divorce way back in October 2000, Demi Moore and Bruce Willis' relationship has continued to be nothing short of supportive. A couple months after splitting, the "Die Hard" star told Rolling Stone, "I still love Demi. We're very close." He explained that they would continue to co-parent their three daughters, adding, "We're probably as close now as we ever were. ... Our friendship continues." This has been evident over the years as they have shown up for one another, be it movie premieres, Willis' wedding to Emma Hemming Willis, and even during the coronavirus pandemic.
In April 2020, Moore shared snapshots on Instagram of what self-isolating looked like for her blended family, including Willis and their three daughters. They spent time together reading and wearing matching pajamas at their family home in Idaho, where the former couple had raised their kids. Moore and Willis' friendship took the internet by storm. While speaking on Naomi Campbell's series "No Filter" in February 2021, the "LOL" actor spoke about self-isolating with her ex-husband. "There's been a lot of challenges and a lot of tragedy with this pandemic, but I also think there's been a lot of gifts and blessings," Moore shared. She explained that Willis' wife and children later joined them, and she was grateful for the experience. "That time, we hadn't had as a family ... [in a long time]."
Willis' family later confirmed his diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia, and Moore has remained in her ex's life, even celebrating his birthday with him in March 2024.
Demi Moore had never won a Golden Globe before 2025
In her 60-plus years, Demi Moore's tragic life story has taken many twists and turns. Although she'd had many iconic roles in movies like "Ghost" and "G.I. Jane," she'd somehow never won a Golden Globe until 2025, despite receiving nominations over the years. But "The Substance," for which she secured the win for best female actor, was perhaps one of the most groundbreaking projects for the star.
In speaking with The Guardian in September 2024, Moore recounted what it was like to portray an aging star in the horror flick. "It was a very hard film, very raw; very vulnerable to make. But at the same time liberating," she explained. Moore acknowledged that she and her co-star Margaret Qualley were filmed in very different lights. "I knew going in that I wasn't going to be shot in the most glamorous way. ... In fact, the opposite. But there was something freeing about that."
Upon receiving her Golden Globe for her performance, Moore delivered a heartfelt speech that struck a chord with many viewers. She told the audience that 30 years ago, a producer had referred to her as a "popcorn actress," and she'd believed it. "When we don't think we're smart enough, or skinny enough, or successful enough, or basically just enough, just know: You will never be enough," Moore remarked. "But you can know the value of your worth if you just put down the measuring stick."