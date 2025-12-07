Demi Moore Pics That Prove How Much Plastic Surgery Has Changed Her Face
In her 2024 film "The Substance," Demi Moore plays an aging celebrity who is obsessed with using the titular mixture to stay youthful. It's a psychological horror film and a commentary on real beauty standards that feel impossible to live up to, something Moore knows a lot about. The "Ghost" star hasn't been able to escape plastic surgery rumors throughout her decades-long career, basically because she always looks so good for her age. Moore has continually denied having work done on her face in the past, although she has hinted at having something done with her body.
Despite denying getting plastic surgery, Moore has been open about her struggles with body insecurity. "I put so much pressure on myself," she told CBS News in September 2024. "And I did have experiences of being told to lose weight. And all of those, while they may have been embarrassing and humiliating, it's what I did to myself because of that." That same year, she told Variety that she still looks at photos of herself and feels "old" sometimes, but has tried to ignore the feeling because of something a stranger told her. "She said, 'You'll never be enough, but you'll start to know your worth once you put down the measuring stick.'"
Moore could've saved herself some self-loathing — there is so much photo evidence of her looking surprisingly young for her age, no matter how old she actually was. Nonetheless, these photos also make it hard to deny that plastic surgery is responsible for changing her face and perhaps Moore's stunning transformation overall.
Demi Moore was a teen with a different name in her earliest public photos
Before Demi Moore became a household name, and even before she was an actor, she was a 15-year-old girl known as Demetria Gene Guynes. That was the age she participated in a 1977 project to help depict the daily life of a "typical" LA teenager, which produced the earliest professional pictures of Moore. She looks like a completely different person in the photo series than the Demi we know today, with strawberry blonde hair, full cheeks, and big, round eyes.
Hollywood introduced Demi Moore in the 1980s
Before Demi Moore had appeared in the films and television series she is known for, she was a successful soap opera star. At the young age of 19, she became a soap opera fixture, appearing in 117 episodes of "General Hospital" from 1982 to 1984. She had brown hair and bangs at the time; her cheeks had lost a little bit of the fullness of youth, but that happens as we age naturally. Makeup highlighted her facial features better than the photos of her as an early teen, but there were no obvious signs that she had any cosmetic procedures done at the time.
Demi sometimes went without makeup in the 1980s
Demi Moore's role in 1985's "St. Elmo's Fire" established her as part of the Brat Pack in Hollywood, quickly becoming one of the most popular actors of the decade. The "About Last Night" star wasn't afraid to go out makeup-free at the time, and her naturally thin lips are obvious in such photos. Additionally, when looking for signs of cosmetic procedures, it's helpful to note where her natural eyebrow line falls on her face and the natural boundaries of her other facial features. As such, she doesn't appear to have had plastic surgery from the above 1985 photo.
An expert believes Demi began cosmetic procedures in 1986
Demi Moore looked wonderful at the summer 1986 premiere of "About Last Night," which she costarred in with fellow Brat Pack member Rob Lowe, whom she had a brief fling with at the time. Other than her makeup, there isn't much difference between photos of her in 1985 and 1986. However, according to plastic surgeon Dr. Gary Linkov on YouTube, there's one telltale sign she may have had work done by this time — her eyebrow placement. "The brow is now positioned above the brow ridge, and this persists for many years," he said, indicating she may have gotten a brow lift. Her brows also appear thicker than usual, but that's likely just makeup.
Demi Moore likely started getting work done again at the age of 40
According to the aforementioned Dr. Gary Linkov, Demi Moore likely started using Botox on her face in 2002 — she turned 40 that November. There were clues on her face at the time, like her wrinkle-free forehead and the complete lack of crows' feet around her eyes. Linkov speculated that she got the injection in the area between her eyes and above her nose, as it's a typical area people choose to get Botox.
Demi Moore may have marked a milestone with a big procedure
For about a decade after 2002, Demi Moore's face only changed slightly as she naturally aged. Looking at photos of her from 2012, though, Dr. Gary Linkov believes that by the time the "Indecent Proposal" star was 50, she'd had a procedure done to remove some of her excess upper eyelid skin. The surgery, known as an upper blepharoplasty, can sometimes cause the area under someone's brow ridge to cave in. These hollow upper lids can cause people to look older. It's hard for the untrained eye to see in this photo of Moore at a Chanel event in December of that year, but her eyes do look slightly sunken in the photo, compared to 2002.
There are signs she started using cheek filler in 2016
It's pretty obvious from photos taken in mid-November 2016 that Demi Moore may have begun using cheek filler or had a fat transfer around this time. The cheeks usually thin out as we age (which is why people want to fill them), but Moore's were noticeably fuller. The middle of her cheek seemed to be fuller than it ever had been before, which Dr. Gary Linkov said might be a result of overfilling that area but underfilling the outside of their cheeks. Again, he explained that this can cause a person to look older rather than younger, because over-injecting the middle of the cheek can create a sunken effect over time.
Demi Moore likely started using lip filler in 2020
You don't need a medical expert to guess that Demi Moore likely started using lip filler in 2020. The "G.I. Jane" star's upper lip is naturally thin, as proven by photos of her at any age before that year. However, in photos from Paris Fashion Week from February 2020, she suddenly had a clearly defined, full (but not overly so) upper lip. Her cheek fillers also appeared to be aging poorly, potentially distorting her facial shape.
Demi probably got a new face in 2021
According to headlines, Demi Moore basically got a new face in early 2021, the year before she turned 60, something she showed off at the Fendi fashion show in January to shocked reactions. Dr. Gary Linkov agreed with the speculation, noticing signs that she possibly received a facelift that year. He noted subtle signs like less hair in the sideburn area, slight changes in face symmetry, and extra skin or a change of shape in the outer ear.
Moore's earlier brow lift may have been revised, and there were also fewer natural facial boundaries on her face, which Dr. Linkov said occurs as the filler dissolves and moves over time. She has actually seemed to look more youthful in subsequent years, likely because she had some filler removed in 2022 and has seemingly stayed away since.