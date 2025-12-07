Demi Moore Pics That Prove How Much Plastic Surgery Has Changed Her Face

In her 2024 film "The Substance," Demi Moore plays an aging celebrity who is obsessed with using the titular mixture to stay youthful. It's a psychological horror film and a commentary on real beauty standards that feel impossible to live up to, something Moore knows a lot about. The "Ghost" star hasn't been able to escape plastic surgery rumors throughout her decades-long career, basically because she always looks so good for her age. Moore has continually denied having work done on her face in the past, although she has hinted at having something done with her body.

Despite denying getting plastic surgery, Moore has been open about her struggles with body insecurity. "I put so much pressure on myself," she told CBS News in September 2024. "And I did have experiences of being told to lose weight. And all of those, while they may have been embarrassing and humiliating, it's what I did to myself because of that." That same year, she told Variety that she still looks at photos of herself and feels "old" sometimes, but has tried to ignore the feeling because of something a stranger told her. "She said, 'You'll never be enough, but you'll start to know your worth once you put down the measuring stick.'"

Moore could've saved herself some self-loathing — there is so much photo evidence of her looking surprisingly young for her age, no matter how old she actually was. Nonetheless, these photos also make it hard to deny that plastic surgery is responsible for changing her face and perhaps Moore's stunning transformation overall.