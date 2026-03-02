Katie Holmes & James Van Der Beek Reportedly Had A Hush-Hush Romance Off-Screen

At the age of 48, beloved "Dawson's Creek" star James Van Der Beek died of colorectal cancer on February 11, 2026. Many of his co-stars left memorial posts on social media for the late, great actor, including Katie Holmes, who was a one-time love interest to Van Der Beek's title character on "Dawson's Creek". This attraction may not have just been on-screen, however, since there are reports that Beek and Holmes had a brief tryst in real life.

On February 12, Holmes posted a photo of a handwritten letter on Instagram memorializing Van Der Beek. The letter partially read, "To share a space with your imagination is sacred — breathing the same air in the land of make believe and trusting that each other's hearts are safe in their expression," showcasing how much of an impact the "Rules of Attraction" star made on Holmes' life. The "Pieces of April" star's heartfelt Instagram post was accompanied by a caption that read: "I am so grateful to have shared in a piece of James' journey. He is beloved."

Van Der Beek tied the knot with "Party of Five" star Heather McComb in 2003 before the two divorced in 2010. Holmes married superstar actor Tom Cruise in 2006 and had one child, Suri, before divorcing in 2012. Van Der Beek married Kimberly Brook in 2010 and had six children with her. Before all of this happened, though, they reportedly had a romance while filming "Dawson's Creek."