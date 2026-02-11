James Van Der Beek's Final Instagram Post Before His Death Is So Heartbreaking Now

In the wake of James Van Der Beek's death at the age of 48, even more heartbreaking details are emerging. James' wife Kimberly Van Der Beek took to Instagram on February 11 to solemnly announce that James "met his final days with courage, faith, and grace," before asking for privacy during this difficult time. However, this wasn't the only post to tug at the heartstrings. James' final post to Instagram on January 25, dedicated to his father and daughter Annabel, is even more devastating now.

The lead image shows James hugging Annabel, one of his six children, with the caption extolling how "my father and my daughter share a birthday today." Initially, James thought the two only had this date in common, but as time has gone on, the "Dawson's Creek" actor admitted, "I see the care and dedication you shower upon those you love most." The post goes on to recognize their similar dispositions as well as the ability to "make every room you're in more fun."

But what's most devastating of all is that James is survived by all his children, as well as his father and namesake, James William Van Der Beek, Sr. The post is all the more gutting with the line, "The world is a better place because the two of you are in it."