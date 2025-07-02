Celebrities Who Can't Stand Ellen DeGeneres

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Although Ellen DeGeneres had her fair share of awkward run-ins with her talk show guests over the years, the world arguably only saw the comedian's shady side in July 2020. At the time, several current and former employees of the eponymous show informed BuzzFeed News that they had endured a "toxic work environment" on the set. While one ex-staffer claimed that they had to jump through several hoops to get vacation leave in order to deal with personal life crises, another disclosed that they were fired for taking a month-long leave of absence following a suicide attempt.

Additionally, a Black former employee alleged that she had endured racism both from her fellow staff members and a senior-level producer, while a manager had brushed off her concerns once she finally voiced them. Although DeGeneres apologized to her staff and vowed to do better in an episode of her show, it ultimately wasn't enough to prolong its decades-long run any further. After an emotional last day of filming, DeGeneres bid farewell to her talk show in 2022. Then, in April 2024, DeGeneres turned her biggest scandal into a joke.

As Rolling Stone noted, at the opening night of her "Ellen's Last Stand...Up Tour," the comedian addressed the end of her beloved show. "There's no mean people in show business," DeGeneres quipped. "The 'be kind' girl wasn't kind. I became this one-dimensional character who gave stuff away and danced up steps. [...] Had I ended my show by saying, 'Go f*** yourself,' people would've been pleasantly surprised." However, a few celebrities may not have found the profanity shocking because they believed that DeGeneres had been a mean girl long before the controversy.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org