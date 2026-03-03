Side-By-Side Photos Of Dolly Parton's Major Face Transformation

It's not exactly a secret that country music superstar Dolly Parton looks a lot different than she used to. After all, her career has spanned more than half a century, leaving plenty of time for a stunning transformation. However, said transformation hasn't been entirely natural — and Parton herself will be the first to tell you as much. Indeed, the "I Will Always Love You" singer has undergone numerous cosmetic procedures over the years. This, combined with natural aging, has changed the celebrity's face so much that she's almost unrecognizable from the woman who released "Hello, I'm Dolly" back in 1967. And side-by-side photos really illustrate just how much of an impact the combined forces of science and nature can have.

Michael Ochs Archives & Jason Kempin/Getty

The photo on the left is a promotional shot taken sometime around 1970, still very early into Parton's solo career, and it proves that she was drop-dead gorgeous even before going under the knife. Of course, Parton still looks positively radiant in the photo on the right, which was snapped some five and a half decades later in March of 2025. Again, time changes us all to some degree. But the fundamental alterations made to her appearance in the interim are impossible to ignore. That being said, you'll hear absolutely no apologies over this from Parton herself.