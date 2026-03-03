Side-By-Side Photos Of Dolly Parton's Major Face Transformation
It's not exactly a secret that country music superstar Dolly Parton looks a lot different than she used to. After all, her career has spanned more than half a century, leaving plenty of time for a stunning transformation. However, said transformation hasn't been entirely natural — and Parton herself will be the first to tell you as much. Indeed, the "I Will Always Love You" singer has undergone numerous cosmetic procedures over the years. This, combined with natural aging, has changed the celebrity's face so much that she's almost unrecognizable from the woman who released "Hello, I'm Dolly" back in 1967. And side-by-side photos really illustrate just how much of an impact the combined forces of science and nature can have.
The photo on the left is a promotional shot taken sometime around 1970, still very early into Parton's solo career, and it proves that she was drop-dead gorgeous even before going under the knife. Of course, Parton still looks positively radiant in the photo on the right, which was snapped some five and a half decades later in March of 2025. Again, time changes us all to some degree. But the fundamental alterations made to her appearance in the interim are impossible to ignore. That being said, you'll hear absolutely no apologies over this from Parton herself.
Dolly Parton has been an open book about her plastic surgery journey
Plastic surgery in Hollywood (and Dollywood, for that matter) has come a long way since the days of Marilyn Monroe. Back then, it was a very hush-hush thing, with celebrities often going to great lengths to cover their tracks when booking an appointment. These days, it's a different story, as cosmetic procedures have become far more normalized and widely available. Even so, some stars still prefer to keep things close to the vest, either downplaying or not directly addressing any procedures they've gotten. Dolly Parton, however, most certainly does not fall into that category.
Parton has always been an open book about the various cosmetic tune-ups she's received over the years. As she told Saga in 2023, "If something is bagging, sagging or dragging, I'll tuck it, suck it or pluck it." Make no mistake, though, Parton is well aware of some of the potential pitfalls. Speaking on "The Howard Stern Show" that same year, she noted that she tends to lean towards injections like Botox and fillers, and is far more choosy about when she decides to undergo actual invasive cosmetic surgery. "You just never know how you're gonna heal ... You can cover up stuff if somebody screws up things on your body, but boy, if you live with your face out there, you gotta be careful," she said, adding, "So, I try to do just little bits at a time."