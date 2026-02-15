All The Plastic Surgery Procedures Marilyn Monroe Reportedly Had Done

While plastic surgery and other cosmetic procedures have become increasingly common and normalized in modern times, they've been part of the Hollywood lifestyle for decades. And in the eyes of many, in terms of sheer recognition, it doesn't get much more "old Hollywood" than Marilyn Monroe. Indeed, Monroe underwent a stunning transformation over the course of her life and career, which was cut tragically short in August 1962, when she was just 36 years old. However, not everything about that transformation was entirely natural. For example, her iconic blonde hair was actually dyed that color, to say nothing of the fact that her birth name wasn't actually Marilyn Monroe — it was Norma Jeane Mortenson. But while it had long been rumored that Monroe had gone under the knife, as well, hard evidence didn't surface until decades after her passing. So, just what cosmetic procedures did she reportedly have done?

Plastic surgery expert Joan Kron authored a deep dive into Monroe's alleged history of cosmetic work for Allure in 2013, citing accounts from those who were supposedly there, as well as medical records and X-rays that were auctioned off that same year. According to legend, Monroe received a chin graft from John Pangman — a doctor working out of the office of fellow plastic surgeon Michael Gurdin — around 1950, after someone insulted her flat chin at a party. Monroe's medical records suggest that she returned to Gurdin's office in 1958, at which point he informed her that the original implant had seemingly dissolved. Gurdin's associate Norman Leaf, who became the keeper of Monroe's records after Gurdin's death, also maintained that Gurdin and Pangman had given Monroe a minor nose job. However, Gurdin's nurse claimed she didn't remember a nose job taking place.