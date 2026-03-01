The Jim Carrey Face Conspiracy Proves The Plastic Surgery Witch Hunt Has Jumped The Shark

To paraphrase "The Mask," Somebody stop them! We'll be the first to agree that Jim Carrey's face transformation has left him almost unrecognizable, but the online outcry over it has become downright frightening. When "The Truman Show" actor appeared in Paris to accept a lifetime achievement César Award on February 26, fans were quick to suggest he'd had a facial tune-up. "Jim Carrey got some bad plastic surgery done. Yikes," went one comment on X, formerly Twitter. "Cheek fillers and Botox?"

But that pales by comparison to the conspiracy theorists who elbowed each other in the ribs in the rush to get their tinfoil hats on. One of them insisted, "They found a Jim Carrey impersonator, and for whatever reason they're putting them out there." That was sane by comparison to some of the other comments. Phrases like "clone," "soul transfers," "demonic possession," and "shape-shifters" cropped up often. Then there was ... um, this: "NHI [Non-Human Identity] have ... helped us develop and evolve so that one day, when our bodies are acceptable to them, they can either clone us or fully inhabit us." Users were especially eager to assign a literal meaning to a YouTube clip of Carrey telling reporters, "I'm dead." Never mind that the entire quote was about his being afraid of sounding stupid by giving his acceptance speech in French. Pesky context just gets in the way of a juicy rumor.

No matter how many times Grok has explained that the guy on camera was actually the "Dumb and Dumber" star, people are still eager to believe that some sinister entity has put a Carreybot out there to fool the public. That's a sign we need to step back and reconsider the way we look at celebrities.