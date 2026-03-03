Eric Dane's Relationship With Wife Rebecca Gayheart & Girlfriend Janell Shirtcliff, Explained

Eric Dane, who played Dr. Mark Sloan on "Grey's Anatomy" and Cal Jacobs on "Euphoria," passed away in February 2026. Dane had confirmed his diagnosis with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) in April 2025. In a statement from his family on Instagram after his death, it was confirmed that Dane spent his final days in California with family and friends, including his wife, Rebecca Gayheart. His girlfriend, Janell Shirtcliff, also released a tribute to Dane via her Instagram Stories. It's not often that there's a statement from both a wife and a girlfriend after someone dies. Here's what we know about Dane's unconventional romantic relationships towards the end of his life.

First, Dane's marriage: Gayheart and Dane were married in 2004, and they had two daughters together. Gayheart filed for divorce from Dane in 2018; however, in March 2025, she filed to have the divorce request dismissed, likely wanting to stand by him at the end of his life.

Dane and Gayheart may have still been married when he passed away, but it doesn't sound like they were actually in a romantic relationship after their separation. In an article that Gayheart wrote for The Cut that came out in December 2025, she talked about what their bond was really like: "It's a very complicated relationship, one that's confusing for people. Our love may not be romantic, but it's a familial love."