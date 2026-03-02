Michael J. Fox's Surprise Cameo At 2026 Actor Awards Has Fans Emotional For All The Right Reasons

Michael J. Fox might have weathered more tragedy than most, but thanks to his sunny disposition, the beloved actor hasn't made his hardships his identity. It should therefore come as no surprise that Fox's unexpected appearance at the 2026 Actor Awards melted denizens into a happy puddle. The "Back to the Future" star gave a brief speech as part of the opening sequence, reminiscing about the moment he first laid eyes upon his wife, and expressing gratitude for Fox's four children. The room erupted into applause as soon as he started speaking, and the moment was made all the more special by the presence of the actor's eldest son, whom he proudly described as "my date," per X, formerly known as Twitter. Users quickly flooded the platform with posts gushing over the eighties icon, alongside praising his positivity and all that Fox has done to raise awareness around Parkinson's disease.

Here's Michael J. Fox's opener at the Actor's Awards tonight. This man is one of the most inspiring humans I've ever come across because he never fails to remain optimistic. Seeing him tonight already makes this show worth watching. Great moment. pic.twitter.com/cKXCLouw04 — Cinema Tweets (@CinemaTweets1) March 2, 2026

"This man really blows my mind. Because of his optimistic nature he is able to fight Parkinson's," one admirer penned. "He's one of a kind! Love him," another enthused. Someone else added, "And within less than 15mins the #ActorAwards got me tearing up! Michael J Fox is one of my favorite actors...good to see he's doing well." The "Teen Wolf" star was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 1991, when he was 29 years old, but only shared his diagnosis publicly in 1998. Fox's health issues have been ongoing ever since. While the actor was initially optimistic about battling the disease, the reality of it has set in over the years. Fortunately, though, it hasn't dimmed his light.

In Fox's 2023 documentary, "Still," the beloved star brusquely discussed living with the degenerative disease. "Parkinson's didn't just kick me out of the house — it burned the f***ing house down," he stated, per NPR.