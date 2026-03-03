How Melania Trump Once Got Totally Humbled By George W. Bush

It isn't uncommon for Melania Trump to disappear from public view for weeks at a time. The first lady ghosted so many campaign events in the 2024 election cycle that people were flying planes with skywriting asking, "Where's Melania?" What is less common, however, is for someone to decline an invitation from the first lady. Even more surprising is that the lack of an RSVP came from George W. Bush for an event honoring his mother.

Barbara Bush was given her own postage stamp in May 2025, and the design of the stamp was set to be revealed at a White House event hosted by Melania. While some members of the Bush family did attend, the former president was a no-show. Making it worse, W. didn't even bother to come up with an excuse. The snub had to hurt, especially considering how close W. is with a different first lady, Michelle Obama.

Since leaving office, the 43rd President of the United States has mainly kept to himself, even turning down an invitation to be on his own daughter's show (Jenna Bush Hager is a "Today" co-host). While W. Bush has mostly avoided the spotlight since leaving the White House, he has shown up from time to time. Most notably, he appeared in a 2021 video with fellow former presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama to congratulate Joe Biden on winning the election and call on all Americans to come together under new leadership. His appearance in the video made something clear, and it may have been the same reason he didn't accept Melania Trump's invite: George W. Bush does not like Donald Trump.