Photos Of Dove Cameron's Major Face Transformation Over The Years Are Wild

Like many Disney alumni, Dove Cameron has undergone quite a transformation in the public eye, but her acting skills rarely come into question as much as her facial transformation. The actor and singer has gone from a fresh-faced stage princess to a Hollywood beauty queen almost overnight, as many wonder whether her doll-like, vampire look is really due to aging or multiple cosmetic procedures. While she has never admitted to getting any work done on her face, the fascination persists, even now that she has entered a new chapter in her life, leaving behind her child star days and blossoming into a full-blown Hollywood veteran.

From her pre-stage name era of going by her real moniker, Chloe Hosterman, that coincided with her softer features and a more natural look, to the platinum-blond era of the "Liv and Maddie" days, and the more contemporary, darker, sculpted look, the shift feels almost cinematic when watching from the sidelines in real time. High cheekbones, fuller lips, perfectly-shaped brows, and pale skin — the difference invites speculation and suspicion because in the evolving world of Hollywood, reinvention is encouraged, but aesthetic transformation always raises eyebrows.