Photos Of Dove Cameron's Major Face Transformation Over The Years Are Wild
Like many Disney alumni, Dove Cameron has undergone quite a transformation in the public eye, but her acting skills rarely come into question as much as her facial transformation. The actor and singer has gone from a fresh-faced stage princess to a Hollywood beauty queen almost overnight, as many wonder whether her doll-like, vampire look is really due to aging or multiple cosmetic procedures. While she has never admitted to getting any work done on her face, the fascination persists, even now that she has entered a new chapter in her life, leaving behind her child star days and blossoming into a full-blown Hollywood veteran.
From her pre-stage name era of going by her real moniker, Chloe Hosterman, that coincided with her softer features and a more natural look, to the platinum-blond era of the "Liv and Maddie" days, and the more contemporary, darker, sculpted look, the shift feels almost cinematic when watching from the sidelines in real time. High cheekbones, fuller lips, perfectly-shaped brows, and pale skin — the difference invites speculation and suspicion because in the evolving world of Hollywood, reinvention is encouraged, but aesthetic transformation always raises eyebrows.
When she was Chloe Hosterman, her lips were thinner
Before the world knew Dove Cameron as a Disney star, she was Chloe Hosterman, a young actor trying to make a name for herself in Hollywood. Cameron officially changed her name when she was 15 in honor of her late father, who fondly called her "Dove" as a pet name. However, her acting credits as Chloe still remain, as she was cast in Bainbridge Performing Arts' 2008 stage adaptation of "The Secret Garden." At 12, she played the lead role of Mary Lennox, with screenshots of the promotional images making their rounds on social media to this day.
In one photo shared to X (formerly Twitter), her lips appear thinner and a lot less defined than they are today. She also had her natural, light-brown hair on full display, plus a natural-looking nose. Before her debut as Mary Lennox, she collaborated with BPA for the first time in the stage production of Les Misérables in 2007 as the Young Cosette. Of course, children don't often experiment with makeup and other beauty hacks and party tricks at a young age, and puberty had not quite hit her yet when Cameron was still on stage — but the records never lie. The "56 Days" actress looks incredibly different from how she did when she was younger.
Dove Cameron has never publicly admitted to getting cosmetic surgery
The world may speculate and people may whisper, but Dove Cameron has never publicly admitted to getting any procedures done. Her face may have changed since her Disney Channel days, but she says age plays a considerable role in that transformation. In February 2026, the "Liv and Maddie" star told The Hollywood Reporter that she is not that girl on Disney anymore, with platinum-blond hair and a preppy personality. And yes, she watches the TikTok videos that claim she lost her spark. "The difference is some hair dye and I'm 30. That's it. I'm exactly the same person," she said.
Cameron went on to explain how the public might perceive her growth as drastic, considering she had been a children's TV mainstay for most of her teenage years into her 20s. However, whether this explains the magical facial glow-up she has had over the years is more nuanced. Nonetheless, public perception isn't going to sway the actor into being someone she's not. Cameron told Allure that she embraces the idea of looking different in whatever era she is in. "I think getting older kind of bangs. How you feel about yourself is what defines your life ... and how I feel about myself has only gotten better as I've gotten older. I hated myself when I was younger; I don't feel like that person anymore."
Some professionals believe that Dove Cameron has gotten work done
While Dove Cameron may be tight-lipped about whether she has undergone plastic surgery, it has not stopped public scrutiny of her appearance. The changes to her visage are so drastic that even experts are tossing their two cents into the conversation. The professionals at Vanity Cosmetic Surgery Hospital speculate that she has had a number of procedures done to achieve her doll-like appearance: rhinoplasty, a facelift, lip fillers, and Botox.
Expanding on the procedures Cameron may have done, renowned plastic surgeon Dr. Charles S. Lee stated on TikTok — while analyzing her face — that he believes the former child star has indeed had a rhinoplasty. "It's pretty obvious that she has narrowing of the nasal tip area as well as the bone," he said. As for her lips, "I see obviously much more fullness in her lips; probably two syringes or so of filler." In terms of her face overall, Lee believes Cameron underwent a fox-eye lift or Botox, but the latter "is difficult to get this level of precision." Chin fillers are also among the cosmetic procedures he believes she has undergone. Should Cameron address the plastic surgery whispers with the popular excuse of having a good makeup artist and "contouring," Dr. Lee believes that even the best of makeup artists cannot attain the skills of masterful plastic surgeons.
She has a rigorous skincare routine
In order to achieve porcelain skin like Dove Cameron's, bank accounts may need to be emptied and preparations made for a "skin apocalypse." The truth about Cameron's skincare routine, as she told Vogue, is that her skin changes frequently depending on the environment, so she has to be prepared for anything. That is why she carries a "large suitcase" of products with her to work, whether on film sets or recording new music in the studio.
Cameron's go-to products are the Shu Uemura Cleanser and the Barbara Sturm hyaluronic serum, which she says is "life-changing." As for the moisturizer she uses daily, Weleda Skin Food gives her a healthy glow. Next, comes an eye cream from Beautycounter and a lip balm from Barbara Sturm. She also believes that skincare should be internal; drinking water often helps her entire body.
Even if those products feel overwhelmingly maximalist, they are Cameron's beauty must-haves, making it very obvious that the "Boyfriend" singer does not joke about her skin. "Skin is a sort of language I've always spoke," she told Glamour in 2021. "If you're in touch with your skin, you can listen to what it does and doesn't like." Ripping more pages from Cameron's skincare playbook, she also uses the Thayer's Witch Hazel Rose Petal Toner, Loa Skin Botanical Beauty Elixir, Drunk Elephant Retinol, and Suprgoop Sunscreen.
Dove Cameron's drastic facial change may be due to makeup after all
Dove Cameron has one of the boldest makeup looks in Hollywood, and she is never shy to showcase how edgy and daring they are. Whether sporting a dark, brooding ensemble with her signature smoky cat eye sharp enough to pierce the skin, or toning it down with a natural, everyday routine, she consistently delivers on the red carpet, on screen, and in her music videos.
Her makeup game has evolved from the Disney-esque light-glam look to a more gothic-like aesthetic, which has played a huge part in her transition from Disney actress to Hollywood superstar. She told Vogue it can take her up to three hours to finish a full beat. As for the makeup products she uses to achieve picture perfection, "two pumps" of the All Hours Encre De Peau YSL Foundation, Bobbi Brown Corrector (for dark circles), Tarte Double Duty Beauty Shape Tape, Bare Minerals Mineral Veil, Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Light Wand highlighter, Milk's KUSH Mascara, Marc Jacobs' The Big O!mega Eyeshadow, BrowGal by Tonya Crooks, Anastasia Granite Brow Duo, Dior Show Brow Styler, Marc Jacobs Fineliner Ultra Skinny Gel Eye Crayon, Julie Hewett Lip Liner, Burt's Bees Hydrating Lip Oil, and the Mario Badescu Aloe Chamomile and Lavender Spray. With products this detailed, it is not hard to see why she gets plastic surgery accusations from spectating onlookers.
Now in her 30s, Dove Cameron is sporting a vampire look
In honor of her incredible shapeshifting skills, Dove Cameron is entering her 30s looking like a beautiful undead. In her Instagram posts, she sports paler skin (than usual), dark hair, high cheekbones, defined lips, and her signature darker makeup look. To shed her Disney image, she did not take the traditional dramatic route common among her peers, but instead opted to do it creatively, through her looks. "I never had a big moment where I was like, now I'm going to show people I'm an adult," she revealed to The Hollywood Reporter. "I never did that. I just didn't have that instinct and that energy."
Whether it be surgery, makeup, maturity, or hair dye, there is no denying that Cameron looks 10 years younger. Her dramatic look even shows up in her project, including the Prime Video series "56 Days," where she embraces more of her dark side, making the leap from not only dressing gothic, to actually being a bloody horror in the series that peaked at No. 1 on the popular streaming service. It will be interesting to see how the "Do I Wanna Know?" singer will look in her 40s, 50s, and 60s, and what form her face will morph into next. But, for now, the singer seems happy and content with her life, and that is what matters most.