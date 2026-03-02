Up-Close Look At Trump's Neck Reveals A Gnarly New Injury & It Won't Help Health Rumors

"BREAKING: Trump has a significant rash-like injury on his neck today. What it can be ?" someone asked on X. "BREAKING: New photos show Donald Trump has a new rash covering a large part of his neck. This comes after months of speculation about his health over his bruised hand and other health issues," another added alongside photos of the apparent rash. Others were quick to point out that in addition to the rash in question, Trump was also sporting his concealer-covered hand at the ceremony. "Whoa — this is new. Trump has a significant rash-like injury on his neck today in addition to his disfigured hand," tweeted one netizen.

Unsurprisingly, as more and more people took note of the rash, hypotheses about what exactly caused it flooded in. Plenty of folks made guesses about different skin conditions, dry cleaning-related reactions, and medication side effects. Others echoed one X-user's sentiment: "Dude is deteriorating right in front of our faces." Ultimately, it's impossible to know what really caused the surprisingly obvious irritation on Trump's neck. And, knowing how the administration has responded to things like this in the past, we wouldn't be surprised to hear a suspect-sounding excuse for it from Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt in the not-so-distant future.