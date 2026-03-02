Up-Close Look At Trump's Neck Reveals A Gnarly New Injury & It Won't Help Health Rumors
There has been no shortage of unfiltered photos of Donald Trump that have sparked health concerns during his second term, yet this latest one is unlike anything we've seen in the past. From jarring reminders of his true age all over his face to his bruised-up hand repeatedly causing a stir, we've grown accustomed to certain details calling Trump's health into question. Now, though, a surprisingly intense-looking rash has appeared on his neck, and the chatter about it is already rolling in.
On March 2, Trump attended a Medal of Honor ceremony at the White House. During the ceremony, Trump hung a medal around the neck of a Vietnam War veteran, Army Command Sgt. Major Terry P. Richardson. Unfortunately, all eyes were on Trump's neck instead. Slightly below and behind his right ear, Trump had an extremely obvious, painful-looking red patch of skin. We all know that Trump is a big fan of makeup. He famously cakes his face with bronzer and covers his hand bruises with concealer. Interestingly, though, his deep red rash was uncovered. And, as a result, netizens were quick to question it.
Plenty of folks have guesses about what's causing Trump's latest apparent ailment
"BREAKING: Trump has a significant rash-like injury on his neck today. What it can be ?" someone asked on X. "BREAKING: New photos show Donald Trump has a new rash covering a large part of his neck. This comes after months of speculation about his health over his bruised hand and other health issues," another added alongside photos of the apparent rash. Others were quick to point out that in addition to the rash in question, Trump was also sporting his concealer-covered hand at the ceremony. "Whoa — this is new. Trump has a significant rash-like injury on his neck today in addition to his disfigured hand," tweeted one netizen.
Unsurprisingly, as more and more people took note of the rash, hypotheses about what exactly caused it flooded in. Plenty of folks made guesses about different skin conditions, dry cleaning-related reactions, and medication side effects. Others echoed one X-user's sentiment: "Dude is deteriorating right in front of our faces." Ultimately, it's impossible to know what really caused the surprisingly obvious irritation on Trump's neck. And, knowing how the administration has responded to things like this in the past, we wouldn't be surprised to hear a suspect-sounding excuse for it from Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt in the not-so-distant future.