Up Close Look At Donald Trump's Makeup-Free Face Is A Jarring Reminder Of His True Age

At this point, Donald Trump's orange makeup has a reputation all its own, and close-up photos of that infamous makeup somehow make it look even worse. For years, folks have wondered why the controversial president has caked layers of bronzer and foundation in such a notoriously thick way onto his aging skin. Lately, though, we've been catching glimpses of Trump's actual makeup-free complexion with increasing frequency. The most recent photo of him without makeup speaks volumes amid endless signs that his health seems to be on the decline.

Trump turned 79 in 2025, and there have been glaring signs that his age is catching up to him since before he even took over as president the second time around. Going without makeup only reveals this further, as was the case when Trump went uncharacteristically barefaced while speaking to the press on Air Force One.

Nathan Howard/Getty

On February 16, a close-up pic of Trump was snapped, and it shows a man who looks very different from the overly bronzed figure we're used to seeing. Instead, Trump looked a bit haggard — his eyes seemed puffy, red, and tired; his infamous combover looked white and weakened; his furrowed brow seemed permanently etched into his wrinkled face. It almost made people miss his orange hue. This is the real Trump.