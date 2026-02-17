Up Close Look At Donald Trump's Makeup-Free Face Is A Jarring Reminder Of His True Age
At this point, Donald Trump's orange makeup has a reputation all its own, and close-up photos of that infamous makeup somehow make it look even worse. For years, folks have wondered why the controversial president has caked layers of bronzer and foundation in such a notoriously thick way onto his aging skin. Lately, though, we've been catching glimpses of Trump's actual makeup-free complexion with increasing frequency. The most recent photo of him without makeup speaks volumes amid endless signs that his health seems to be on the decline.
Trump turned 79 in 2025, and there have been glaring signs that his age is catching up to him since before he even took over as president the second time around. Going without makeup only reveals this further, as was the case when Trump went uncharacteristically barefaced while speaking to the press on Air Force One.
On February 16, a close-up pic of Trump was snapped, and it shows a man who looks very different from the overly bronzed figure we're used to seeing. Instead, Trump looked a bit haggard — his eyes seemed puffy, red, and tired; his infamous combover looked white and weakened; his furrowed brow seemed permanently etched into his wrinkled face. It almost made people miss his orange hue. This is the real Trump.
Donald Trump can't hide his age any longer
Over the years, plenty of people have wondered how Donald Trump could possibly think the tangerine tan of his face, sitting in stark contrast next to the pale white skin around his eyes and hairline, was a flattering look. Yet, it's clearer now than ever that this was an antiquated, misguided way of attempting to appear young and fit. Trump is the oldest president to have ever lived and will be an octogenarian soon. No matter how healthy and spry one might be in their 80s, they can't expect to look like they're 50.
Trump was also seen looking ghastly pale and without makeup at Dan Scavino's wedding at Mar-a-Lago just a few days before his Air Force One appearance. It's unclear why he seems to be increasingly backing off from his usual beauty routine. It is, however, revealing that, beneath that weird orange lacquer we've all come to know is an actual elderly man.
While his pumpkin spice-tinted look can be rubbed away with a makeup wipe just like anyone else's foundation, time and aging can't be as easily erased, and there's no wiping away how old Trump looks. After seeing close-up photos like this one, there is no going back. The true Trump has been revealed, and no amount of bronzer smeared across his tired wrinkles can undo that.