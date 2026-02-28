Unfiltered Donald Trump Photos That Sparked Health Concerns During His Second Term

In January 2025, 78-year-old Donald Trump's second presidential term began, making him the oldest person to be inaugurated in U.S. history. The matter of his age, as well as his health, has been at the front of public discourse. What started as rumors and partisan jabs has turned into genuine concern as more and more photos come out — photos that inevitably raise questions about his physical condition, even as the White House insists he is in great health.

Multiple reports confirm Trump has undergone medical evaluations, including a CT scan (not an MRI, as he had initially claimed) at Walter Reed in late 2025. But despite the mild reassurance of the tests the president has taken, the concern lingers.

Trump has been made aware of conversation regarding his health, but his attempts at easing people's minds, such as boasting about the results of his cognitive tests, haven't made up for the lack of actual transparency. The White House hasn't offered a detailed medical report to the public, and Trump's doctors' reports are often brief and glowing. While the administration promotes health price transparency for Americans, the same openness hasn't been applied to the president's own health. Look no further than the discourse surrounding the following photos.