Is Katy Perry Pregnant? Inside The Rumors She's Having A Baby With Justin Trudeau

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau's whirlwind romance has made headlines since they were spotted on a dinner date in Canada in July 2025 by TMZ. The pair publicly celebrated the former Canadian prime minister's birthday together in October, and they were Instagram official on Perry's account by December. So, things have been moving fast between the former politician and the pop star, despite the fact that he has three kids with his estranged wife, Sophie Grégoire, and Perry has a daughter with her ex, Orlando Bloom.

Do the lovebirds have plans to grow their blended family? It seemed that way to some netizens, with social media consumed by rumors that the "Firework" singer was pregnant with Trudeau's twins, a claim that insiders were quick to shut down. The Daily Mail reported that the rumor Perry was pregnant (with at least one child) began in February 2026 after she was seen wearing a long-sleeve, cover-up dress over her outfit, and appeared to be trying to protect her stomach while out with Trudeau in California.

"There have been rumors recently that Katy is pregnant, but she is not," the source told The Daily Mail. "She's not against it, but they are just in a euphoric honeymoon phase and enjoying life together with the children they already have from their previous relationships."