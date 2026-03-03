Is Katy Perry Pregnant? Inside The Rumors She's Having A Baby With Justin Trudeau
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau's whirlwind romance has made headlines since they were spotted on a dinner date in Canada in July 2025 by TMZ. The pair publicly celebrated the former Canadian prime minister's birthday together in October, and they were Instagram official on Perry's account by December. So, things have been moving fast between the former politician and the pop star, despite the fact that he has three kids with his estranged wife, Sophie Grégoire, and Perry has a daughter with her ex, Orlando Bloom.
Do the lovebirds have plans to grow their blended family? It seemed that way to some netizens, with social media consumed by rumors that the "Firework" singer was pregnant with Trudeau's twins, a claim that insiders were quick to shut down. The Daily Mail reported that the rumor Perry was pregnant (with at least one child) began in February 2026 after she was seen wearing a long-sleeve, cover-up dress over her outfit, and appeared to be trying to protect her stomach while out with Trudeau in California.
"There have been rumors recently that Katy is pregnant, but she is not," the source told The Daily Mail. "She's not against it, but they are just in a euphoric honeymoon phase and enjoying life together with the children they already have from their previous relationships."
Katy Perry isn't pregnant right now, but she's reportedly thinking about having another child
Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry might have tried to keep their relationship discreet in the early months, but since confirming they're together, the romance has been moving fast. The insider told The Daily Mail that, although the couple hasn't yet broached the subjects of engagement or marriage, she's not opposed to having another child. "It is not the main reason she isn't pregnant, but Katy would also actually like to get through her upcoming tour with limited stress and not have the concern that comes with bringing a new life into the world," the source said.
Perry hasn't said anything publicly about having a child with Trudeau. She did mention it in 2022, though, when she was still with Orlando Bloom. While she was in the middle of a Las Vegas residency, Perry spoke to E! News about the possibility of having another child with the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor. "I'm in Vegas, and I can't do that show with anything in my belly, especially a human," she said at the time.
Perry has plans to be on the festival circuit in Europe throughout June and July of 2026, so if she didn't want to be pregnant while doing shows at the same Vegas venue every night, it tracks that she'd resist the idea of being with child while traveling the European Union. Trudeau's personal feelings about having a baby with the "Bandaids" singer are unclear. Considering the significant age gap between the pair, they will likely get on the same page before Perry goes out in public with an actual baby bump.